The Ringgold Tigers moved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-AAA on Friday night with an important 23-17 home win over Adairsville. It marked the third straight victory overall for the Blue-and-White.
After a scoreless first quarter, Ringgold got on the board on the first play of the second stanza. Mason Parker dumped off a pass over the middle to Peyton Williams, who came untouched out of the backfield. Williams corralled the ball at his own 35-yard line and outran four defenders to the endzone to complete the 76-yard scoring strike.
Landon Eaker would connect on the first of three extra points to stake the home team to a 7-0 lead.
Adairsville would answer with a 11-yard touchdown run by Ja’Maury Johnson with 5:08 left before halftime, briefly tying the score. But just over a minute later, Kori Dumas scored on a 14-yard run, set up by a big 35-yard gain by Williams, to regain the lead for the Tigers.
The Ringgold defense got into the act with just 37 seconds left before halftime. Facing fourth down at its own 23 yard line, Adairsville had their punt blocked by Jordan Wideman, who got through the line and jumped high into the air to bat it down at the 12. The ball would roll out of the back of the endzone for a safety to increase the lead 16-7.
Adairsville cut Ringgold’s lead 16-14 as Eli Agnew scored on an 9-yard run with 6:31 left in the third period. However, Ringgold would get a little more breathing room in the fourth quarter as Price Pennington’s 11-yard TD run with 8:24 remaining made it a two-score game.
The visitors would get a 34-yard Emanuel Lopez field goal with 3:29 to play, cutting Ringgold lead back down to six points. But an onside kick attempt failed to go the necessary 10 yards and Ringgold was able to run out the clock and secure the victory.
Team statistics were nearly dead even in several categories. Both teams picked up 14 first downs. Ringgold finished with 299 yards of total offense, 153 on the ground, while Adairsville amassed 153 of their 266 yards by way of the run. Ringgold also finished with 24:03 time of possession to 23:57 for the Bartow County visitors.
Dumas led Ringgold with 23 carries for 87 yards, while Williams picked up 44 yards on just three rushes. He also led Ringgold in receiving with his one TD catch. Parker was 9 of 16 for 145 yards and intercepted once, while Jevon Coney had two grabs for 41 yards.
Malachi Hill and Marcus Forston each picked off passes, while Hill finished with three tackles for loss. Pennington had 2.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage, including a sack. He also forced a fumble that was recovered by McCain Mangum.
Ringgold will have another big region contest this week as they make the short drive to LaFayette to take on the Ramblers, who were off last Friday.