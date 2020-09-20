Despite 362 yards on the ground, it was a negative-2 yard play that had Ringgold fans cheering the loudest.
Quarterback Mason Parker gave up the yards in the final seconds, albeit while taking a knee in the victory formation, to put an exclamation point on a 38-12 victory at Ridgeland on Friday and set off an emotional celebration on the visitors’ side of the stadium.
The emphatic win finally put an end to a 12-game losing streak for the proud Tigers, dating back to a first-round playoff loss at Peach County on Nov. 9, 2018.
Facing the Panthers for the first time since 2011, The Tigers scored the game’s first 21 points and scored the game’s last 14 points after Ridgeland had cut the gap to 12 with just over eight minutes to play.
Parker, the junior who served as the back-up quarterback against Heritage the week before, got the call to start under center and ran the offense like a seasoned veteran. The Tigers scored on six of their nine possessions, while he personally racked up 105 yards on 12 carries and added 53 more through the air (on 4 of 6 passing) to four different receivers.
Junior running back Kori Dumas, who, like Parker, endured an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, went for 131 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns, all coming on direct snaps out of the wildcat formation.
Dumas capped the opening 11-play, 67-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run and later added short scoring runs of 2 and 6 yards to help his team build a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
Ridgeland finally got on the board with 5:16 left in the first half as an outstanding 38-yard pass from Chase Watkins to King Mason set up a 5-yard run from Ke’Sean Eubanks and the Panthers went into the locker room, trailing 21-6.
Landon Eaker, who went 5 of 5 on extra points and had several touchbacks on the night, booted a 31-yard field goal at the 8:13 mark of the third quarter to add to the Ringgold lead. Ridgeland would answer as a 17-yard Jeremiah Turner TD catch briefly cut the Tigers’ lead to 24-12 with 8:02 to play.
But the Panthers’ ensuing onside kick attempt failed and Jordan Wideman pulled in a fantastic 39-yard leaping catch at the Ridgeland 5 before Dumas would score his fourth touchdown of the night one play later.
After holding the home team on downs near midfield, the Tigers needed just four plays to score of their final TD of the night. Parker ripped off a 27-yard run and Peyton Williams blasted up the middle for 15 before Dumas plowed in from four yards out to seal the game with 2:01 to go.
While the offense was clicking most of the night, the Ringgold defense came up with some key stops when they were needed the most.
Although a sore shoulder prevented him from playing quarterback on Friday, junior Kyle White made 11 tackles from his safety position. Bryson Bethune would recover a fumble at the Ringgold 45 to halt an early second-quarter drive and Isaac King and Jordan Garnica teamed up for a tackle behind the line of scrimmage as the Blue-and-White turned away the Panthers on downs after Ridgeland had first-and-goal from the 6-yard line with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.
Williams and Malachi Hill each added 47 yards on the ground while Price Pennington picked up 32 yards on seven carries.
Watkins had his best game, statistically, as a Panther. He rushed 13 times for 100 yards and completed 16 of 29 passes for 176 yards. Ridgeland finished with 30 carries for 156 yards, while Mason led all receivers in the game with seven catches for 84 yards.
Ringgold (1-1) will open Region 6-AAA play at home this Friday night against defending region champion North Murray (0-1), while Ridgeland (0-3) will head to south on Friday to test themselves against Class AAAAA Calhoun (2-1).