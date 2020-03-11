Mitzi Hutchinson has always enjoyed cooking and trying new foods.
“We always had a backyard garden, and my grandparents had a dairy farm,” she said. “My parents, Mary Anne King and James Moore, raised us to appreciate food and where it came from.”
She walks throughout Thurston’s restaurant turning off machines and televisions, and putting things back in their places. Her mind is always on the next thing that needs to be done. It’s part of her daily routine.
So is smiling. She’s the owner of Thurston’s Café and the one behind the counter ready to take your order.
“Since my mom was an educator, she had summers and holidays off, which was nice. My dad worked at Lockheed, and my sister and I would wait for his ride to drop him off in the evenings and we couldn’t wait to see what he had leftover in his lunchbox that we could share.”
Mitzi laughed at the memory.
“I can remember Mom always making pimento cheese for homecomings and family reunions. I still have her Tupperware container, picnic basket and tablecloth that she put on the tables at these gatherings. It’s a southern thing. Of course, we had to put pimento cheese on the menu.”
“People like food, and we all have to eat. I want people to be happy,” said Mitzi. “Friends gather around the table to eat. When they have good food to eat, they’re happy. It’s a great starting point for good conversation. After the dishes are cleared, people linger, and memories are made.”
Lunch is just another meal anywhere else, but it’s so much more at Thurston’s Cafe. Under a wooden sign with the words “Good food. Good friends. Good times.” is a clear glass bottle holding a handful of daffodils and a welcoming area that invites customers and family alike to sit and visit awhile. The seating is comfy and kids love it.
“I want it to feel like home,” Mitzi said. “We have to be here so much, it’s almost like a second home. When we come down after hours or on weekends to prep, or make strawberry cake or cream cheese bars, I want Frank to be able to plop down on that couch and watch TV.”
Frank is Mitzi’s husband. He’s supportive of the business and has helped out many times. Family is important to Mitzi. Her eyes light up and smile widens when she talks about them.
Her daughter, Melea, loves being a teacher in the gifted program at the Calhoun City Complex. Melea is married to John Robbins, and they have a sweet 4-year-old daughter, Emily.
Mitzi’s son, Curt Welch, married Brie Stocks. Their 8-year-old son, Colt, actually helped out in the restaurant one day when things got busy.
Mitzi is also proud of her step-daughter, Kate Hutchinson, who is completing her residency in Knoxville, Tennessee, to become a doctor.
Family members helped her to get started, to bring equipment in and set up. They were key to getting it going.
“It’s not for everybody,” Mitzi said. “I have always worked, so I was not afraid to tackle owning a restaurant.”
She runs a tight ship and maintains a strict routine.
“I like a routine and I like to be busy. I’m not a sit-at-home kind of person and I’m not an independently wealthy person. I’m very frugal, and that’s what it takes to be in this business. Just because you have one good day that includes catering, tomorrow might not be as good. There’s no way to predict it.”
It takes a lot of behind-the-scenes work to get it all done. She really depends on her crew to make it happen.
“I open and close. I know the process like the back of my hand,” she said. “But I couldn’t do it without my fabulous employees. I love when we leave in the afternoons and it’s spotless and ready to go for the next day.”
Customer satisfaction is a priority for Mitzi. She realizes that mistakes can happen.
“I understand how you feel cheated if you don’t get exactly what you ordered and paid for,” she said. “I want to know if something’s not right, because I’m going to make it right, one way or another.”
She really gets to know her customers and has checked on them when they didn’t come in for a while, saying, “You get to know your regulars and become friends. I enjoy seeing the same people come in. I have many repeat customers that I know what they’re going to order.”
One guy told her there was a line when he came in, so he left. Mitzi responded, “Don’t leave. The line goes fast. The food gets to the table fast, too. It’s just me taking the orders, but I promise you, they are quick in the back.”
She asked the guy if it did any good to leave. He told her he ended up waiting anyway.
“You have to have a good sense of humor,” she laughed. “If I took everything in a negative way, I would have already quit by now. You have to let the stress just roll off. I could stress over being short staffed some days, but I’m not going to. It is what it is. Everything gets done. We make it work.”
There is no doubt that decades from now there will be fond memories of eating at Thurston’s akin to those of Super-D and Pasquale’s. Not to worry — she has no intention of leaving anytime soon.
Mitzi took a two-and-a-half-year break a few years ago to spend more time with family, but she missed the business and her customers so much that she re-opened in November of 2018.
Her philosophy on life is straightforward.
“Do what you can while you can,” she said. “Check on your friends. If you need to apologize, do it. Just be nice to people.”
Thurston's Café is located at 114 Court St. in Downtown Calhoun.