Three Rivers Singers concert canceled Jan 19, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Three Rivers Singers concert that was scheduled for Feb. 13 has been canceled due to the upsurge in COVID-19. The group will try to make it up to local audiences at a later date. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Wildman’s owner Dent Myers dies Going home: Covid patient back home after 115 days at Floyd Medical Center Schools’ 4-day week extension approved by board Report: Rome man had two pounds of meth Little snow expected for Rome as winter storm moves into Georgia Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back