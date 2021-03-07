The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga trio Eboni Williams, Abbey Cornelius and Bria Dial earned post season honors the Southern Conference announced last Tuesday afternoon.
Williams and Cornelius were named to the All-Conference Second Team and the league’s All-Defensive Team by the SoCon Coaches. Both were also named to the Southern Conference Sports Media Association (SCSMA) All-Conference Second Team and Dial earned a spot on the SCSMA All-Conference Third Team.
The three rank among the league’s best in multiple statistical categories. Williams leads the team in scoring, Cornelius is tops for rebounding and blocked shots while Dial is the team’s top 3-point shooter.
Williams, a two-time SoCon Player of the Week, has a team-best 12.7 points per game and is second on the rebounding list with 7.9 per game. The Hoover, Ala., junior has five double-doubles and scored a career-high 30 points along with 10 rebounds against Georgia State earlier this season.
She has a team-high 40 steals and has 17 blocked shots and 40 assists. She is closing in on 900 career points and is nine points shy of 300 points this season, a single-season best for the forward.
Cornelius earned SoCon Player of the Week honors once this season and was twice the league’s Student-Athlete of the Week. She has five double-doubles on the year and leads the Mocs in rebounding with 8.5 per game. She is third on the team in scoring and is shooting a team-best 53.2 percent from the field.
The Knoxville junior recorded a career-high 18 rebounds against Vanderbilt while matching her all-time high for blocked shots with five against the Commodores. She is second on the team in assists and leads the Mocs with 40 blocked shots.
Dial earned her second straight all-conference selection after being named to the preseason all-conference team along with Williams.
Dial leads the Mocs from the 3-point line with 47 and is shooting 33.1 percent from beyond the arc. She is second on the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game and has 18 blocked shots. She is second for 3-pointers made in the SoCon standings and ranks fourth in the league for minutes played.
In the NCAA standings, Cornelius is 30th for blocked shots and 43rd for rebounding. Williams ranks 61st for rebounding while Dial is 60th in the nation for 3-pointers made and minutes played.