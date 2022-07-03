The second and third 2022 NAIA PING All-America Teams have been announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
Florian Benner of Keiser (Fla.), Matthew Cleary of Dalton State, John Houk of Tennessee Wesleyan, Trevor Lewis of Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Jack Maxey of Keiser, Dawson Peters of South Carolina-Beaufort, Cole Stevens of Point (Ga.), Logan Smith of William Woods (Mo.), Jakob Stavang Stubhaug of Keiser, and Isac Wallin of Keiser were previously named to the first team.
Hector Barnetche of Ottawa (Ariz.), Jack Dudeck of The Master’s (Cal.), Noah Endicott of Southeastern (Fla.), Byron Evans of Ottawa, Javier Neira Garcia of Keiser, Matthew Soucinek of Southeastern (Fla.), Dylan Teeter of Oklahoma City, Jacob Thomas of South Carolina-Beaufort, Sebastian Tremulot of Wayland Baptist (Tex.), and Jay Williams of Marian (Ind.) comprised the second team.
Third team honorees included Wilhelm Ahlgren of Keiser, Trevor Bassett of Dalton State, Claes Borregaard of William Carey (Miss.), Mackenzie Bickell of British Columbia (Canada), Hunter Clay of Reinhardt (Ga,), Robin Conlan of Victoria (Canada), Dalton Daniel of Oklahoma City, Jonathan Douglas of Morningside (Iowa), Cameron Jones of Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Steve Kibare of Dalton State, John Morrow of Victoria, Marcus Reynolds of Coastal Georgia, Hugo Ronnberg of Bellevue (Neb.), and Aidan Schumer and Sam Storey of Morningside.
Cleary, who prepped at Southeast Whitfield High School, was previously announced as a first team selection after the final round of the NAIA National Championship. He was the 2022 Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Player of the Year with a scoring average of 73.00 in 11 tournaments played on the season.
Kibare and Bassett found their way on the third team. Kibare played in six tournaments, collecting two wins, one of which was the 2022 SSAC Championship. Bassett had a scoring average of 73.91 with one top-5 and five top-10 finishes.
All Dalton State three golfers finished in the top 15 at the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship where the Roadrunners finished as runner-up.