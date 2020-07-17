A trio of Atlanta men remained in jail Friday morning, accused of forging and using other people’s bank cards in Floyd County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald J. Faltz, 31; Daeshaun Gregory Boyd, 31; and Laquan A. Glasgow, 26, were all arrested Thursday morning at the Tobacco for Less store, 3723 Martha Berry Highway.
Faltz and Glasgow had purchased bulk cigarettes from the store owner using forged bank cards, costing the owner $10,400. All three men were in possession of a transaction card forgery device, while Boyd also provided a false name to an officer at the scene and was driving on a suspended license.
All three men are charged with felony forgery of a financial transaction card, and possession of a financial transaction card forgery device. Faltz and Glasgow are also charged with felony financial transaction card fraud, while Boyd is additionally charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and giving false name to law enforcement.
Warrant search nets 2 meth arrests
A pair of Rome residents remained in jail without bond Friday morning after the execution of a warrant led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Allison Michelle Ludy, 39, and Robert Adam Trotter, 41, were arrested at their Maple Road residence Thursday morning after a warrant search produced methamphetamine, digital scales and baggies.
Both Ludy and Trotter are each charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and a probation violation. Both are also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.
Aragon man facing drug, weapons charges following traffic stop
A 30-year-old Aragon man remained in jail Friday morning on an $11,200 bond after a traffic stop led to drug and firearms charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jarvis Dreion Caldwell, a convicted felon, was pulled over Thursday evening in the CVS parking lot, 1201 Turner McCall Blvd., and was found in possession of a handgun, an amount of methamphetamine. He also was found to be without a valid drivers license.
Caldwell is charged with felony possession of a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving without a license.
Wanted Rome man re-arrested for meth
A Rome man with a failure to appear warrant remained in jail on a $10,100 bond Friday morning after being re-arrested on a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Cody Lee Higgins, 38, was arrested just before midnight Thursday near Shoreline Drive and Simpson Drive when he was found with methamphetamine.
Higgins is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Centre woman
A Centre, Alabama woman remained in jail on a $10,100 bond Friday morning after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Lane Motes, 33, was arrested after having stopped her vehicle on an access highway just before midnight Thursday and was found to have methamphetamine, a meth pipe and open alcoholic beverage in her possession.
Motes is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, an open container violation and stopping/standing/parking prohibited.
Cave Spring woman jailed on felony theft charge
A Cave Spring woman remained in jail Friday morning on a felony theft charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Tonya Gail Watson, 48, was arrested in the bonding lobby at the Floyd County Jail Thursday. She had a June warrant for a felony theft by receiving stolen property charge.
Watson remained in jail Friday morning on a $5,700 bond.
Blake Silvers, RR editor