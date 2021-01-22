Police arrested three individuals and confiscated more than an ounce of meth and three firearms during the execution of a search warrant Thursday night at a home in Silver Creek.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bennie Brodrick Duvall III, 33; Jyesica Leigh Fowler, 31, of Adairsville; and Sydney Nichole Parris, 20, of Chatsworth, were arrested at a residence at 1398 Abrams Road on Thursday evening.
Investigators found methamphetamine packaged for resale, digital scales, smoking devices, three firearms and a stolen motorcycle.
All three have been charged with felony trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brodrick is also being held without bond on probation and parole violations.
Parris and Duvall were charged with possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a crime. All three are charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Cave Spring police arrest two on multiple drug charges
Two women face multiple felony charges after Cave Spring Police stopped a vehicle without a proper license plate Thursday afternoon just after 3 a.m., reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christina Nicole Paynter, 27, of Cave Spring, and Lacinda Ann Davis, 30, of Rome, were arrested by Cave Spring police near the intersection of Rome Road and Davis Road on Thursday afternoon.
Officers recovered more than an ounce of marijuana, a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth, plastic bags, digital scales, several alprazolam pills and a 9mm handgun with the serial number scratched out.
Both women are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an article with an altered identification number and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects.
Paynter is also charged with operating a vehicle without a license plate.