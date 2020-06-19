A traffic stop by Floyd County police near the intersection of Burnett Ferry Road and Susan Wayne Circle Thursday night led to the confiscation of quantities of gabapentin and oxycodone and the arrest of three Chattooga County residents, reports stated.
According to jail reports
Reisha Danelle Hughes, 29, of Summerville is charged with two felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone) and felony tampering with evidence after she allegedly admitted to tossing some drugs out of the window of the vehicle.
Joshua Michael Tinley, 26, of Lyerly was charged with two counts of sale or possession of dangerous drugs (gabapentin) and three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone). He was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects after police recovered a smoking device from inside his body.
Alexandria Ariana Zayas, 29, also of Summerville was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for the oxycodone.
Atlanta man arrested on fraud, forgery chargeA metro Atlanta man was brought back to Rome from the Fulton County Jail Thursday to face charges stemming from a series of incidents in February, reports stated.
According to jail reports
Rashad Charles Batts, 32, of Atlanta, faces two felony charges for deposit account fraud and two counts of forgery for allegedly attempting to cash counterfeit checks on February 11. The checks were made out to himself and drawn on a Floyd County business. Warrants stated Batts tried to cash the checks at two different banks.
Rome man accused of battering 84-year-old
A verbal dispute that became physical at a home in East Rome late Thursday night into Friday morning has resulted in the arrest of one man on several felony charges, reports stated.
According to jail reports
Stacey Rainey Smith, 64, was arrested at a home on East 15th Street on Friday morning after allegedly getting into an argument with the victim that allegedly led to Smith striking the 84-year--old victim in the left eye and using the victim’s cane to hit the elderly man in the head.
Officers reportedly found Smith with the blood of the victim all over his own shirt and shoes.
Smith is charged with felony exploitation of an elder person, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Man may have tried to swallow drug evidence
A Rome man confronted by police on possible drug charges at a location on Dean Avenue Thursday afternoon is alleged to have resisted officers and allegedly tried to swallow the evidence, reports stated.
According to jail reports
Dustin Grant Strickland, 33, was arrested on the 1900 block of Dean Avenue Thursday between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. He is charged with a felony possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. He also faces misdemeanor counts for obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug related objects for possession of a glass smoking device.
Rome man accused of beating child
A Rome man has been arrested after allegedly battering a child about the legs Thursday afternoon, reports stated.
According to jail reports
Jeremy Hunter Johnson, 29, was arrested at his home and charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree for striking a young girl leaving bruise marks on both legs of the child.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Argument leads to aggravated assault charge against Rome woman
An argument at a home on Melody Lane in Rome early Friday morning allegedly resulted in a woman taking out a knife and threatening to cut the male victim, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Elise Anyanwu, 29, was arrested at the home around 1:30 Friday morning and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault.
Doug Walker, associate editor