The prep work has been completed and it’s time for region play to commence...at least in 6-AAA.
A full slate of games will take place this Friday night as teams begin jockeying for position, trying to secure one of the four available state playoff spots from the region.
And while all eight teams in the region have their sights set on the postseason, all eight definitely are shooting for the top spot. Obviously, a region title is a feather in the cap and a season goal. But, if we’re being honest, anything lower than the No. 1 seed is less than desirable this fall.
The state playoffs will pit Region 5 against Region 6 in the opening round in November and if you haven’t been following things too closely, Region 5 might not exactly be the group anyone wants to face, especially early.
The top three teams in that four-team region — Cedar Grove, Carver-Atlanta and Sandy Creek — were ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, coming into the week and are a combined 10-1. (Anyone still wonder why Bremen didn’t want to stay in that region?)
The other team, Douglass of Atlanta, is a solid 2-2. The Astros surely can’t be considered a pushover and they will be more than battle-tested by the time they face the Region 6 champ in the first round, but we’re still a little ways out from determining who that champ will be, and who gets to tangle with Big 3.
(Oh, and did I mention that Cedar Grove and Carver faced off for the state title last year?)
RINGGOLD AT LAFAYETTE
These two have played some classics in recent years. LaFayette leads the all-time series, 32-20 with two ties, but the Ramblers (1-2) and Tigers (1-2) have alternated wins in the past six meetings, dating back to 2008.
Of those six meetings, five have been determined by 10 points or less, while the other game was a 14-point spread.
LaFayette used a late fourth-quarter drive and one final defensive stand to score a 33-29 win at Jack King Stadium in 2020, snatching away a victory from Ringgold after the Tigers had rallied to take the lead on their proceeding drive.
Then, last year at Don Patterson Field, Ringgold had to hang on for a 24-17 win after LaFayette recovered an onside kick following a TD with 58 seconds remaining.
Both teams had balanced nights on offense. Ringgold passed for 181 yards and ran for 164, while LaFayette went for 132 in the air and 179 on the ground.
BREMEN AT GORDON LEE
Two programs that know each other quite well will collide in Chickamauga for the 39th all-time meeting between the Trojans (1-2) and the Blue Devils (1-2).
The former Region 6-A rivals surprisingly haven’t played since 2011, but played each year from 2000 onward and Bremen dominated the run. They were 11-1 versus Gordon Lee in that 12-game stretch, posting five shutouts and holding the Trojans to 10 points or less three other times.
Of course, many Gordon Lee fans fondly recall that one win. It came during the Trojans’ memorable 2002 11-win, state quarterfinal campaign as a big-time fourth-quarter drive sealed a 24-14 win.
Bremen has managed just one win so far this season against some traditional Carrollton-area opponents. They slipped past Heard County, 15-13, in their opener before a tough 15-14 loss to Haralson County. They took on bitter rival Bowdon last week at home last week and were humbled, 35-0.
The Blue Devils plan to run the football, then run the football and eventually run it some more. On the other hand, so do the Trojans, so the war in the trenches will be key to seeing who can establish dominance first.
RIDGELAND AT COAHULLA CREEK
After struggling for years, the Colts (2-1) seem to finally have their program on track as head coach Danny Wilson got them to 4-6 last year after not winning more than two games in each of the program’s first nine seasons.
The offense, led by four-year starting signal-caller Kace Kinnamon, is averaging over 38 points a game in three games this season. They hammered Murray County in their opener, 49-7, and blanked Chattooga, 35-0, this past Friday night. Their lone loss was a 35-31 set back to Northwest Whitfield.
Coahulla Creek will show a balanced offensive attack and a defense that swarms to the ball. Ridgeland will need continue to build on the steps they have taken in each of its three games so far this season. The passing game has been solid, but the running game will need to step up if the Panthers are going to claim their first win of the year.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
ADAIRSVILLE AT LFO
The Warriors’ first region test of the season might just be the toughest they will face all year as the high-octane Tigers will make the drive up I-75 from Bartow County.
Adairsville, who brought back numerous starters on both sides of the ball this fall, is averaging over 38 points a game.
They used five touchdowns of 67 yards or more to knock off Cherokee Bluff, 51-50, in their opener before putting up 36 more points against high-flying Rabun County, albeit in a 72-36 road loss. They followed up last week with 29-12 defeat of county rival Cass.
The Tigers have established standouts in the passing game, running game and on defense, so LFO will have to make some things happen, win the turnover battle and play its best game of the year to give themselves a shot.
Adairsville has dominated the all-time series, which dates back to 1984. The Green-and-Gold are 12-1 against the Warriors and have won seven straight. LFO’s only win in the series came in 2012 when they edged out the Tigers, 24-17.
Heritage, now 4-0, will take the week off before they entertain Chattanooga Prep School for Homecoming next Friday night. The Sentinels (1-2) are in their first season as a program and aren’t expected to pose much trouble for Generals, provided they play like they are capable of playing.
Region 7-AAAA play will start for Heritage on Sept. 30 with a game at Southeast Whitfield.