The Rusty Zipper in Downtown Calhoun is sometimes also known as The Mended Boutique. Owner Amy Lemieux, who also owns Results Unlimited, a gym and fitness center that puts God at the center of wellness, said she likes the name Mended Boutique because it reminds her that her businesses are all about mending or healing broken hearts.
At the gym, that is achieved through prayer, hard work and dedication to healthy transformation. At The Rusty Zipper, the healing of hearts comes in the form of women's ministry and outreach.
Community members are encouraged to nominate women they feel could use a special shopping experience in the store. The woman selected will then have the opportunity to shop, free of charge, for a brand new outfit all her own.
"These are women who maybe have not great experiences with life," Lemieux said. "We donate clothes to her and allow her to experience what it feels like to get a new outfit that makes her feel special and that reminds her she is beautiful and worthy. Some women have only experienced getting a new outfit from our store or hand-me-downs."
Lemieux said she hopes to continue expanding both the ministry and fashion arms of The Rusty Zipper in the future and said she will be adding new services soon, but did not want to give away details just yet. She will announce those plans at a later date.
For now, her focus is on Christmas and the holiday season.
The Rusty Zipper will take part in this Sunday's Christmas Open House from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Anyone visiting the store who mentions seeing this article will receive an additional 10% off any purchase. In-store items include everything from sweaters and cardigans to jeans, dresses and blouses, all hand-selected for the Calhoun shopper.
"We offer the best quality and a uniqueness that when you wear our styles allows you to make a statement by showing off your personality with the best prices available," Lemieux said.
The Rusty Zipper is located at 112 Court St. in Downtown Calhoun. Regular business hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed on Sunday and Monday.