“My dad was quite the rounder,” says Carolyn Peters. But before we get to her father, let’s learn a little about the daughter.
Peters is a lifelong Catoosa County resident and she loves her county, just as her father did.
Peters worked as a state employee for 34 years with Lookout Mountain Community Services at an early intervention facility for youth, 13 years in child support enforcement, then for 17 years as an administrative assistant in the public defenders office where, she says, she “raised baby attorneys.”
“I was a surprise baby,” says Peters. She’s 15-plus years younger than two older brothers. When she was seven or eight years old, her parents separated, and she and her mother spent six months living in a beach house in Florida before returning home to Catoosa County.
Peters says her mother did her grocery shopping on Nashville Street in Ringgold where there were two grocery stores side-by-side: Ray’s Market and what she remembers as Miss Maybell’s.
“My mother would take me to Miss Maybell’s and get her groceries, but I never saw her pay for them,” says Peters. “So one day, I walked in by myself and got a little bag and put some candy in it and walked out waving at Miss Maybell on the way. I didn’t know my mother had an account that my father came in and paid every Wednesday when he got his paycheck.”
Miss Maybell called Peters’ mother to let her know what happened and on the next Wednesday, the little girl was sent to the store with her dad to settle her account and learn a few things about commerce.
Peters’ dad, John H. Mitchell Sr., was a World War II veteran. He stormed the shores of Normandy, then got shot while doing battle from a foxhole where his machine gun overheated and left him defenseless. An officer thought Mitchell was dead and switched dog tags with him, feeling that an officer might not be treated as well by the enemy when captured.
But Mitchell was not dead. Both men were captured and the officer soon died. His false dog tags were removed and sent to U.S. military authorities, who naturally assumed it was Mitchell who had died.
“My mom, living on a military base in Texas,” says Peters, “received word that her husband was dead and was then hit with the news that she would have to move off the base.”
Somehow, Peters’ father got a letter out of the POW camp and on its way to her mother through Switzerland. He spent close to two years in the camp.
Back home from the war, Mitchell threw himself into making a living and getting involved in his community. Peters says he was sometimes regarded as a mean man. “He drank and he had a temper,” she says. “And he always said what was on his mind."
Mitchell took a job at DuPont and also worked as a butcher for the neighboring grocery stores on Nashville Street. He became commander of the American Legion Post 40 and held that position for many years.
“My dad drove a heister at DuPont,” says Peters. “He had false teeth and he hated wearing them. He had them in his pocket at work one day. He bent over and they fell out and he ran over them with his heister.”
Mitchell brought government food commodity distribution to his community and he helped give it out. “He really liked helping people,” says Peters.
For pure fun, Mitchell loved buck dancing at barn dances where his musician brother Billy was playing.
When Ringgold held its Centennial celebration, Mitchell was right in the middle of things, dressed in a Confederate Civil War uniform. A beard contest was held and he won first place.
But it’s possible that Mitchell’s most interesting job was something that would never happen in Ringgold or Catoosa County today: he was the unofficial “vice mayor” of Ringgold.
Politics was a lot different not so long ago. “When Joe Barger was mayor of Ringgold,” says Peters, “he would have meetings with Catoosa County sole commissioner James Moreland and tax commissioner Bill Andrews. Sometimes he didn’t want to go, so he named my dad vice mayor and sent him instead.”
That was Peters’ first experience with politics. “My father would take me along to the courthouse and I would get bored and go upstairs and sleep under a bench in the courtroom.”
Peters’ dad passed away in 1990. He was laid to rest with full military honors, including a flyover. For his service to his country, he earned three bronze stars, two silver stars and a purple heart. A flag honoring him is placed with
Peters says she learned lessons from her dad even when he was harsh. She learned how to be tough and determined. She also learned to love her county and its people and to speak her mind without fear. “I wish I was more like my mom,” she says, “but every time I open my mouth my daddy falls out.”