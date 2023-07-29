The GEM Theatre free movie series presents “The Apple Dumpling Gang”

Catch “The Apple Dumpling Gang” Monday, July 31, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the GEM Theatre.

 Contributed

The Wonderful World of Disney movie series wraps up with “The Apple Dumpling Gang” on Monday, July 31, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The 1975 western comedy starring Don Knotts and Tim Conway features three young orphans who encounter trouble when they find gold in late 1800s California.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In