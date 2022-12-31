The GEM Theatre announces January concerts and free movie

Start off 2023 with live entertainment and a free movie at The GEM.

Get out of the cold and enjoy hot performances throughout January by Interstellar: A Pink Floyd Tribute, Comedian James Gregory, and free screenings of the 2022 hit “Elvis.” Reserved seating for the concerts recommended and available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35906; no tickets required for the free movie.

