The GEM Theatre announces January concerts and free movie

Start off 2023 with live entertainment and a free movie at The GEM.
Get out of the cold and enjoy hot performances throughout January by Interstellar: A Pink Floyd Tribute, Comedian James Gregory, and free screenings of the 2022 hit “Elvis.” Reserved seating for the concerts recommended and available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35906; no tickets required for the free movie.
On Sunday, Jan. 8, come and celebrate what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday with free screenings of the movie “Elvis” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, the film explores the complex relationship between Elvis and his manager Colonel Tom Parker over the span of two decades. The movie is sponsored by Fair’s Auto Service and is free to the public; concessions will be available for purchase and donations welcomed.
Next, Pink Floyd fans will not want to miss Interstellar Echoes when they take the GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Interstellar Echoes goes to great lengths to provide a meticulously researched, fully immersive live experience consisting of classic staples and deep cuts that will entertain all Pink Floyd fans. The concert is sponsored by Mauldin Trash; tickets are $34.50 to $39.
Finally, don’t miss the opportunity to see the funniest man in America, comedian James Gregory, at The GEM Theatre on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Gregory’s delivery of common-sense wisdom, old-fashioned values, and politically incorrect humor has entertained audiences for over 25 years. Only a handful of tickets remain and are $45 to $55; any tickets purchased for Gregory’s original Oct. 15, performance will be honored for this show.
The GEM Theatre concert series continues into the new year with upcoming entertainment from R&B Inc.: Atlanta’s Premier Funk & Soul Band, Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta, 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, Comedian Henry Cho, Ronnie McDowell, Southern Raised, 20 Ride: A Zac Brown Tribute, and more free movies.
The historic GEM Theatre is located at 114 N. Wall St. Come see a show and experience why The GEM is the jewel of Northwest Georgia. Check out upcoming concerts and events at calhoungemtheatre.org online.