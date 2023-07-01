The GEM presents free movie “That Darn Cat!”

The GEM will continue its free movie series with “That Darn Cat” on Monday, July 3, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

 Contributed

The Wonderful World of Disney free movies series continues at The GEM Theatre with two showings of the 1965 live-action classic “That Darn Cat!” on Monday, July 3 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Starring Dean Jones and Hayley Mills, the all-ages comedy is a story of a mischievous cat named DC caught up in a kidnapping and robbery plot.

