Mark down Saturday May 8 in your calendar as the date Rome returned to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic put the community in pause for close to 15 months.
Rolater Park in Cave Spring was packed for the Baconfest to benefit the Cave Spring DDA and Ridge Ferry Park hosted 15 competition barbecue teams at the Backyard BBQ Bash. Even the weather cooperated for both events.
Cave Spring experienced the largest parking problems the city has seen in years and people packed the park, the church across the street, the public square and just about anywhere you could put a vehicle for the Baconfest.
Billy Wayne Abernathy, a member of the Cave Spring DDA said he couldn't have imagined the kind of turnout that showed up for the event which returned after a hiatus last year.
Larry Wells, who calls himself a bacon connoisseur, of Henager, Alabama, said he could tell by the size of the crowd that people were ready enjoy large events outdoors once again.
"I love bacon," Wells said. He travels all over the Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee region to attend bacon-related events and found all kinds of bacon in Cave Spring early Saturday.
But if you didn't get there early, you missed out on the bacon because most of it was gone by the time judging was conducted around 11 a.m.
Joyce Mink said there were seven contestants who found a way to include bacon in all kinds of recipes, from candied bacon to bacon kettle corn, bacon haystacks and bacon wrapped sausage that was marinated in pineapple juice.
Debbie Fugatt, Dallas, Ga., won first place for her candied bacon, followed in second place by Terry Meadows, Rome with bacon wrapped sausage and Alex Childers, also of Rome, won third place for bacon sausage balls.
Vendors turned out in droves and a car show that was part of the event drew 92 cars. Abernathy said another 50 cars had to be turned away because there was no place to put them.
Competition barbecue teams were also chomping at the bit in Ridge Ferry Park Saturday where the grills were stoked and the aroma of smoked pork and chicken wafted among the pines.
Brad Maffett, and his Porkytown team out of Royston took home the winners belt which signified the top chef taking both the pork and chicken into account.
"Last years I entered another Backyard competition the day before COVID hit, I had put my money in and it got canceled and I was so upset," Maffett said. "When I found out about this one I just jumped and was so ready to compete."
Clyde Allen, who took home a couple of trophies said the best part of competition barbecue events was watching people enjoy the meat and that's what he has missed the most over the last year.
In a normal year, Allen said he'd participate in as many as 12 to 15 competitions.
Tony Hughes, with Up in Smoke BBQ, explained the big difference between cooking chicken and pork was just a matter of time.
"If you cook chicken too long it'll dry out" Hughes said.
The kind of wood you use also makes a difference. He uses hickory and pecan most of the time, but but occasionally will use cherry for his ribs.
Parks and Rec officials Jim Alred said he was pleased with the turnout and hopes to grow the event next year.