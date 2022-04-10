Jenna Baker (LaFayette) The sophomore continued to get better as the season went on and was eventually named to the All-Region second team in 6-AAA with averages of 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds a night.
Michaela Baker (LaFayette) The sophomore scored 6.4 points a game and pulled down a team-best 6.5 rebounds a contest, while also showing good shooting range from the perimeter for the Lady Ramblers.
Christen Collins (LFO) The freshman made an immediate impact, earning first team 6-AAA All-Region and All-State honors with averages of 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 steals, while shooting 45 percent on 3-pointers.
Macie Collins (Heritage) Another outstanding freshman from the area, she helped the Lady Generals make the Elite Eight round of the Class AAAA state playoffs by averaging 8.4 points and 6.5 rebounds a night.
Mana Gilchrist (Oakwood Christian) The highly-skilled sophomore was one of the best all-around players for the Lady Eagles with averages of 12.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.2 assists per contest.
Avery Green (Oakwood Christian) The senior capped an outstanding career in Chickamauga by averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.9 assists per game in her final season for the Navy-and-Gold.
Rachel Lopez (Ringgold) The gritty senior earned Co-Player of the Year honors in Region 6-AAA and All-State honors from the GACA after putting up 13.2 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds a game for the Lady Tigers.
Brooke Matherly (Heritage) The senior sharpshooter was one of the area’s best from behind the 3-point arc and earned All-Region honors in 7-AAAA after posting 9.4 points and 2.1 assists per contest.
Emma McGraw (Gordon Lee) The senior earned first team All-Region status in 6-A with 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists a night, while also breaking the 1,000-career point mark in her final game as a Lady Trojan.
Lauren Mock (Heritage) The junior post player scored 6.2 points and pulled down 6.2 rebounds a game and memorably converted the game-winning 3-point play that put the Lady Generals into the state quarterfinals.
Gracie Murray (Heritage) The senior guard picked up 7-AAAA All-Region honors by averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals a night, while playing solid lockdown defense for the Navy-and-Red.
Emma Phillips (Gordon Lee) The junior has developed into one of the top guards in all of Region 6-A and picked up first team honors this past season with averages of 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals a night.
Baileigh Pitts (Ringgold) The senior made her return to the court and had a huge impact on her team’s run to the Sweet Sixteen with 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds a game, earning All-Region honors in 6-AAA.
Angel Simmons (LFO) The junior was a force on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals, to make the Region 6-AAA first team for the Lady Warriors.
Princess Simmons (LFO) The senior guard was a true team leader and earned 6-AAA All-Region second team honors with averages of 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.7 steals in a stellar 28-2 season.