Judd Anderson (Ridgeland) The 6-foot-6 sophomore center was an absolute force inside for the Panthers, averaging 19.1 points, 16.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to earn 7-AAAA All-Region first team honors.
Junior Barber (LaFayette) The senior shooting guard had a fantastic final season for the Ramblers, scoring 15.9 points and grabbing 6.1 rebounds a night to garner first team status in Region 6-AAA.
Brent Bowman (LFO) The junior marksman reached the 1,000-point mark for his standout career and was a first team 6-AAA All-Region pick with 18.8 points, 6.3 boards, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals a night.
Kyan Clark (Ridgeland) The sweet-shooting veteran guard averaged 9.5 points a night on a young Panther team, while adding 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals a contest in his senior season.
Kaleb Gallman (Heritage) Only a freshman, he led the Generals with 15.3 points a night, while shooting 39 percent from behind the arc and 75 percent at the free throw line, to earn first team All-Region honors in 7-AAAA.
Tomo Gilchrist (Oakwood Christian) The junior guard was one of the fastest players in the region and led the Eagles in points (9.1), assists (3.2) and steals (2.7), while pulling down 4.1 boards a game.
Zack Harrison (Ridgeland) The senior was a solid No. 2 and No. 3 player for the Black-and-White and ended his final season by averaging 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals a night.
Hunter Holmes (Gordon Lee) The junior gunner filled it up on a nightly basis for the Trojans with 18.1 points to go with 4.6 rebounds, while his 48 steals helped earn him first team All-Region status in 6-A.
Cooper Jackson (Gordon Lee) Holmes’ outside shooting was complimented by the junior post’s inside play as he averaged 7.0 points and 6.1 boards a game to pick up second team honors in Region 6-A.
Jordan Kennerly (LaFayette) The Ramblers’ aggressive junior post played much bigger than his size and that effort earned him second team honors in Region 6-AAA with 7.7 points and 8.2 boards per contest.
Ty Loveless (Heritage) The senior was one of the hardest working players on the floor each night for the Navy-and-Red and he capped his final season by collecting 7.7 points and 7.0 rebounds a game.
Brevin Massengale (Ringgold) The junior did all the little things for the Tigers during the season, including averaging 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds a night, to garner second team All-Region status in 6-AAA.
O’Reilly Matthews (Ringgold) The junior was first team All-Region in 6-AAA, scoring 14.9 points, grabbing 6.0 rebounds and collecting 2.3 steals a game, to help lead the Tigers on a magical postseason run.
Jaylon Ramsey (LaFayette) The quick-as-a-hiccup point guard picked up All-Region honorable mention honors in 6-AAA after senior-year averages of 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists a night for the 25-1 Ramblers.
Matthew Ramsey (Ridgeland) The sophomore long-range standout was one of the top 3-point shooters in all of Region 7-AAAA and finished the season by recording a career-high 10.9 points per night.