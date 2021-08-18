OFFENSE
QB — Gunnar Stockton (Rabun County, 6-1, 220)
RB — Jamie Felix (Camden County, 5-9, 200)
RB — Antonio Martin (Langston Hughes, 5-11, 205)
WR — Kojo Antwi (Lambert, 6-1, 185)
WR — Janiran Bonner (Cedar Grove, 6-1, 193)
TE — Jake Johnson (Oconee County, 6-5, 225)
OL — Addison Nicholas (Greater Atlanta Christian, 6-5, 305)
OL — Elijah Pritchett (Carver-Columbus, 6-6, 280)
OL — Dayne Shor (King’s Ridge, 6-6, 295)
OL — Qae’shon Sapp (Lee County, 6-5, 320)
OL — Tyler Gibson (Johns Creek, 6-5, 290)
ATH — Malaki Starks (Jefferson, 6-1, 200)
K — Ethan Sanchez (North Paulding, 5-10, 165)
DEFENSE
DE — Darris Smith (Appling County, 6-6, 225)
DE — Joshua White (Cedar Grove, 6-4, 240)
DT — Mykel Williams (Hardaway, 6-5, 265)
DT — Tyre West (Tift County, 6-3, 280)
LB — C.J. Washington (Cedartown, 6-1, 215)
LB — Daniel Martin (Marietta, 6-2, 195)
LB — Jaron Willis (Lee County, 6-2, 220)
CB — Travis Hunter (Collins Hill, 6-1, 165)
CB — Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Brookwood, 6-0, 180)
S — Jake Pope (Buford, 6-1, 190)
S — Emory Floyd (Hillgrove, 6-0, 165)
ATH — Deyon Bouie (Bainbridge, 5-11, 185)
P — Alex Bacchetta (Westminster, 6-3, 200)