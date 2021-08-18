OFFENSE

QB — Gunnar Stockton (Rabun County, 6-1, 220)

RB — Jamie Felix (Camden County, 5-9, 200)

RB — Antonio Martin (Langston Hughes, 5-11, 205)

WR — Kojo Antwi (Lambert, 6-1, 185)

WR — Janiran Bonner (Cedar Grove, 6-1, 193)

TE — Jake Johnson (Oconee County, 6-5, 225)

OL — Addison Nicholas (Greater Atlanta Christian, 6-5, 305)

OL — Elijah Pritchett (Carver-Columbus, 6-6, 280)

OL — Dayne Shor (King’s Ridge, 6-6, 295)

OL — Qae’shon Sapp (Lee County, 6-5, 320)

OL — Tyler Gibson (Johns Creek, 6-5, 290)

ATH — Malaki Starks (Jefferson, 6-1, 200)

K — Ethan Sanchez (North Paulding, 5-10, 165)

DEFENSE

DE — Darris Smith (Appling County, 6-6, 225)

DE — Joshua White (Cedar Grove, 6-4, 240)

DT — Mykel Williams (Hardaway, 6-5, 265)

DT — Tyre West (Tift County, 6-3, 280)

LB — C.J. Washington (Cedartown, 6-1, 215)

LB — Daniel Martin (Marietta, 6-2, 195)

LB — Jaron Willis (Lee County, 6-2, 220)

CB — Travis Hunter (Collins Hill, 6-1, 165)

CB — Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Brookwood, 6-0, 180)

S — Jake Pope (Buford, 6-1, 190)

S — Emory Floyd (Hillgrove, 6-0, 165)

ATH — Deyon Bouie (Bainbridge, 5-11, 185)

P — Alex Bacchetta (Westminster, 6-3, 200)

