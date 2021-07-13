The benefits of skilled nursing facilities

Many aging adults reach a point in their lives when they can no longer care for themselves without some help. Some may just need a little help around the house, while others with more extensive needs may choose to relocate to skilled nursing facilities.
Some aging adults may be able to choose living facilities on their own, and many may even dictate their choices as part of their estate planning. In other instances, such as when seniors suddenly become ill and are incapable of caring for themselves, the decision may need to be made by relatives. Families have a variety of options when looking for living facilities for aging men and women, and there are a host of benefits to skilled nursing facilities.
Professional care: Many facilities offer skilled nursing care. Skilled nursing care is administered by licensed nurses and therapists. Skilled nursing facilities, or SNFs, are designed to tend to the needs of residents who require a level of medical care that goes beyond what assisted living facilities can provide.
Peace of mind: Medical attention at SNFs is available around the clock. That often provides residents' relatives substantial peace of mind, as they know licensed professionals will be on hand to address their loved ones' needs at all hours of the day and night.
Criteria: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will only certify facilities that meet strict criteria. When shopping for an SNF, individuals and families should inquire about certification. CMS-certified facilities are subject to periodic inspections to make sure residents are receiving the highest quality care. That's another factor that should give families some peace of mind.
Proximity: According to Commonwealth Medicine, there are more than 15,000 SNFs in the United States. These facilities care for nearly 1.5 million people. With so many facilities across the country, families can surely find one for a family member in need that's close to home. Routine visits from friends and family can help seniors make a smooth transition to an SNF and reassure relatives that they won't have to travel far and wide each time they want to see their loved ones.
Skilled nursing facilities can help aging adults navigate daily life when they can no longer take care of themselves.