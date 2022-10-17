The basics of lung cancer

Data from the World Cancer Research Fund International indicates that more than 2.2 million people were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. That makes lung cancer the second most common cancer worldwide.
The prevalence of lung cancer underscores how important it can be to learn about the disease. Many incidents of lung cancer can be prevented, and some basic knowledge of the disease could potentially go a long way toward reducing diagnoses.
What is lung cancer?
Lung cancer is any cancer that begins in the lungs. The American Cancer Society notes that the lungs are two sponge-like organs in the chest. When people breathe air in, it enters through their mouth or nose and goes into the lungs through the trachea. The trachea divides into tubes called bronchi, which enter the lungs and divide into smaller bronchi. Lung cancers typically start in the cells lining the bronchi or smaller branches of the bronchi known as bronchioles. Lung cancers also may start in the alveoli, which are tiny air sacs at the end of the bronchioles.
How many types of lung cancer are there?
The Lung Cancer Foundation of America notes that the term "lung cancer" refers to a group of diseases defined by which type of lung tissue the abnormal cells originated in. In order to develop a treatment plan, physicians must first identify which type of lung cancer a person has, and the LCFA indicates there are two main types of the disease:
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Small cell lung cancer
The ACS reports that between 80 and 85 percent of lung cancers are NSCLC. SCLC is much less common, affecting around 10 percent of all people diagnosed with lung cancer.
Can lung cancer be prevented?
It's a misconception that all lung cancers can be prevented. Though many incidents of lung cancer are tied to lifestyle choices, not all cases can be prevented. And even people who make healthy lifestyle choices can still get the disease. However, the ACS notes that there are many things people can do to lower their risk for the disease.
Avoid tobacco: The ACS indicates that avoiding tobacco is the best way to reduce lung cancer risk. Not smoking at all and avoiding breathing in other people's smoke can greatly reduce your risk for lung cancer. Even current smokers can reduce their risk by quitting immediately, especially if cancer has not yet begun to develop in their lungs.
Avoid radon: Radon is a colorless, odorless and radioactive gas that occurs naturally in soil and rock throughout the world. According to the ACS, most exposure to radon occurs indoors, and long-term exposure can lead to lung cancer. Routine radon testing and immediate treatment can reduce risk for lung cancers caused by the gas.
Eat healthy: The ACS indicates that some evidence supports the idea that a diet high in fruits and vegetables can help protect both smokers and non-smokers from lung cancer.
Many of the more than two million cases of lung cancer diagnosed each year can be prevented. More information about lung cancer can be found at lcfamerica.org.