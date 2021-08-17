OFFENSE
QB — Mason Parker (Sr. Ringgold) Was named All-Region honorable mention last season after throwing for over 1,100 yards, rushing for nearly 500 and scoring 13 touchdowns.
RB — Kori Dumas (Sr., Ringgold) Collected over 1,200 all-purpose yards, with over 900 on the ground, and 24 rushing touchdowns last year to earn first team honors in 6-AAA.
RB — Nate Dunfee (Jr., Gordon Lee) Picked up an honorable mention selection in Region 6-A after nearly 500 all-purpose yards and seven scores, including one on a pick-six.
RB — Paxton McCrary (Jr., Heritage) Earned an All-Region honorable mention award in 7-AAAA after 574 yards rushing and three TD’s, along with 193 yards receiving, in his second season as a starter.
WR — Ryan Heet (Sr., Heritage) Emerged last year as a dependable receiver in the Generals’ passing attack and caught 27 passes for 280 yards and two scores to earn honorable mention in 7-AAAA.
WR — Malachi Hill (Sr., Ringgold) Became a homerun threat in the Tigers’ balanced offense last year with 30 grabs for 327 yards and five touchdowns to collect All-Region second team honors.
WR — Jacob Zwiger (Sr., LaFayette) Primarily a running back last season, the athletic pass-catcher has emerged from preseason camp as a tough, sure-handed go-to receiver for the Ramblers.
OL — Dakota Catlett (Sr., LaFayette) Size, strength and agility in the trenches will make the senior a valuable piece of the offensive puzzle this season for the Orange-and-Black.
OL — Taylor Frady (Sr., LFO) After a solid sophomore campaign, enjoyed a breakout season as a junior by earning second-team all-region honors in Region 6-AAA.
OL — Logan Goldsmith (Sr., Ringgold) Will be a senior leader on a very good offensive line for a Ringgold team that should be extremely potent on offense this fall.
OL — Jacob Klein (Sr., Ridgeland) Earned All-Region second team honors last fall and was named honorable mention All-State in Class AAAA by Recruit Georgia earlier this month.
OL — Coy Pendergrass (Sr., LaFayette) An All-Region first team selection last season, the senior stalwart has also picked up honorable mention All-State honors by Recruit Georgia.
ATH — Jaylon Ramsey (Sr., LaFayette) Over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 24 TD’s last year made him a first team All-Region pick and a Recruit Georgia preseason All-State honorable mention selection.
ST — Anderson Britton (Sr., Heritage) West Point-bound, 25 of 25 PAT’s and a 52-yard field goal earned him first team in 7-AAAA in 2020 and All-State honorable mention by Recruit Georgia to start 2021.
DEFENSE
DL — Cade Dunn (Sr., Ridgeland) Enjoyed a breakout junior season with 25 total tackles, including three for a loss and a forced fumble, to earn honorable mention honors in 7-AAAA.
DL — Brandon Orman (Sr., Ringgold) A veteran along the front four for the past two seasons, he was first team All-Region in 2020 with 66 tackles, nine for a loss and three sacks.
DL — Ashton Turner (Sr., Ridgeland) Quick and explosive off the snap, he collected 49 tackles with four for loss and two fumble recoveries to be named second team in 7-AAAA last year.
DL — Lane White (Sr., LaFayette) Has stepped up his game even more this preseason following a solid junior campaign and will be a leader for the Rambler defense.
LB — Penn Askew (Sr., Gordon Lee) Stepped into a starting role last year and racked up first team honors in Region 6-A after a team-high 95 tackles with 55 of the solo variety.
LB — Jacob Garnica (Sr., Ringgold) Finished in the top 10 in all of Region 6-AAA last season with 106 total tackles, nine going for a loss, to go with two interceptions.
LB — Phillip Mason (Sr., Ridgeland) New to northwest Georgia football, the fast, powerful and athletic defender could have a major impact on the Panthers’ fortunes this fall.
LB — Bryce Travillian (Jr., Heritage) Picked up a first team All-Region award as a sophomore after 56 tackles, 35 solo and nine for loss, with three sacks and one interception.
LB — Jonathan Woodall (Sr., Ridgeland) One of the most experienced members of the Ridgeland defense, he earned second team All-Region honors with 52 total tackles in 2020.
DB — Marcus Fortson (Sr., Ringgold) Had 22 tackles and two picks last year and is expected to make a big jump this season after picking up a Recruit Georgia All-State honorable mention preseason nod.
DB — Trevon Gott (Jr., LFO) Had 74 tackles last year to make second team All-Region and followed up with All-State honorable mention honors by Recruit Georgia this month.
DB — Kevin Kremb (Sr., LaFayette) Recorded 55 tackles, 43 solo, with two fumble recoveries and a pick to be named honorable mention in Region 7-AAAA a year ago.
DB — Kaden Swope (Jr., Heritage) Named a Recruit Georgia honorable mention All-State pick this fall after 46 tackles, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions in seven games in 2020.
DB — Kyle White (Sr., Ringgold) The defensive leader for the Blue-and-White was All-Region first team and is honorable mention preseason All-State after 143 tackles and two picks last year.
The 2021 Catoosa-Walker County Preseason Football Dream Team is selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances from the 2020 season and the 2021 preseason.