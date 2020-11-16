The 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Love Feast is now taking donations by mail and Cashapp.
The free community meal is held at the Rome Civic Center on Thanksgiving Day.
Rev. Terrell Shields, who founded the event, is the chairperson for sponsor Concerned Citizens of Rome and Floyd County. He said he anticipates am especially large number of people this year because of the unemployment rate and the way the pandemic has impacted the community.
"Rome has a large needy population," he said.
Last year, around 3,000 meals were given out.
It's long been a time of fellowship. However, because of the pandemic, there will only be take-out meals, and delivery for those who are homebound. There won't be any dining-in this year.
All volunteers working the event must test negative for COVID-19 beforehand. According to Shields, everyone will be wearing masks, practicing social distancing and "hand-washing to the max."
Along with the meals, coats and jackets will be handed out to those who ask for them.
Shields said that if the weather is nice enough on Thanksgiving Day, they'll be set up outside the Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, if it's rainy or too cold, they'll be set up inside.
Those wanting to donate clothing or desserts must come to the Civic Center the day before Thanksgiving between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Shields said they will be taking orders for homebound delivery until 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. To place orders, ask questions about volunteering or for more information, call 706-234-2091.
Donors can make a check out to "Thanksgiving Love Feast," P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA, 30161. People can also make donations using Cashapp and sending money to $Lovefeast1987.