Georgia shape

Literacy takes many forms, from basic reading and math skills to history, geography, science and much more.

In a popular man-on-the-street segment that floats around online, a map of the U.S. is placed upside down on an easel and people are asked to identify the country. All too many cannot. The long coast of Florida, the wide double-pointed border of Texas, the giant bootish coast and border of the northeastern states, the finger borders of the great lakes -- none of it looks familiar enough to recognize it when turned on its head.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

