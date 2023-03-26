The LFO Lady Warriors geared up for the upcoming Region 6-AAA victory with three victories last week.
LFO edged out LaFayette last Monday, 3-2, with all three wins coming in singles. Julie Shore won her match against Erin Lemons, 6-3, 6-4. Darcy Gilreath collected a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Abigail Clark, while Makayla Ware earned a 6-2, 7-5 win against Sydney Kruger.
In doubles, LaFayette’s team of Kenedy Ludy and Vianca Segarra defeated Mariela Perez and Natalie Sullivan, 6-3, 6-1, while Lanie Hamilton and Libby Parnell rallied from a set down to beat Radha Gandhi and Keily Brown, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.
The Lady Warriors recorded a 5-0 win against Ridgeland the following afternoon. Shore (6-0, 6-0), Gilreath (6-0, 6-2) and Ware (6-0, 6-2) won in singles. The team of Perez and Sullivan won 6-4, 6-3, while Gandhi and Brown teamed for a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Names for the Lady Panthers were not available as of press time.
LFO’s girls made it three straight on Thursday with a 3-2 win over Gordon Lee. Shore posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Gilreath won her match, 6-2, 6-2, and Ware earned a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Names for the Lady Trojans were not available as of press time.
The Lady Warriors closed out the week with a 3-2 loss to Adairsville to close out the regular season region slate. Shore won by scores of 6-2 and 6-1, while Gilreath rallied from a set down to win 1-6, 6-4 and 7-6.
As for the LFO boys, they fell to LaFayette by a 4-1 count.
The Ramblers swept the singles matches. Dylan Brown posted a 6-2, 6-1 win over Carter Shiveley. Beck Thrash stopped Donovan Raines, 6-3, 6-1, and Carter Rudd downed David Lin, 6-2, 6-1.
Braxton Beavers and Noah Johnson outlasted Jesse Kimsey and Trush Patel at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 3-6, 13-11, while LFO’s only point came from the team of Reece Gardner and Charlie Miller, who beat Max McManus and Tucker Rudd, 6-0, 6-0.
The Warriors rebounded for a 4-1 win over Ridgeland behind singles victories from Raines (6-2, 6-1) and Lin (6-0, 6-1). Kimsey and Patel teamed for a 6-0, 6-1 win, while Gardner and Miller posted a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
Destin Hoover won for the Panthers. The match score was not available as of press time.
LFO’s boys were swept by Gordon Lee, 5-0, but no further information was available as of press time and no details on the Warriors’ match against Adairsville was available.
LAFAYETTE GIRLS BOUNCE BACK
The Lady Ramblers swept the singles matches and went on to a 4-1 home victory over Gordon Lee last Tuesday.
Lemons defeated Reese Roberts at No. 1 singles, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Clark swept Natalie Jones in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, while Kruger also needed just two sets to defeat Allison Brown, 6-2, 6-0.
Gordon Lee got a point at No. 1 doubles as Francis Lewis and Madilyn Bailey outlasted Ludy and Segarra, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, to stay unbeaten in region play. LaFayette got the last point as Hamilton and Parnell defeated Adlee Parrish and Jami Staub, 6-4, 6-1.
Results of the boys’ match were not available as of press time.
RINGGOLD CONTINUES 6-AAA PLAY
The Ringgold tennis teams dropped matches at Bremen last Monday. The Tigers lost a narrow 3-2 decision. Ian Bates won in singles, while the team of Wyatt Blankenship and Thatcher Willbanks earned a point in doubles.
Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers suffered a 5-0 loss to the Lady Blue Devils.
Back at Ringgold on a cool, windy day last Tuesday, the Tigers got singles wins from Bates, Io Hase and David Self in a 4-1 win against Adairsville. Blankenship and Willbanks also won again in doubles.
The Ringgold girls were edged out, 3-2. Zoey Defoor and Sarah Taylor both won in singles for the Blue-and-White.
Hase was the only winner for Ringgold this past Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Coahulla Creek. Meanwhile, the Ringgold girls suffered a 5-0 setback.
The Region 6-AAA tournament will be held at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on April 11 and 12.
HERITAGE WINS IN CHATSWORTH
The Generals and Lady Generals played non-region matches at North Murray this past Thursday and collected a pair of victories.
The Heritage boys earned a 5-0 victory with all five wins coming in straight sets.
Kaleb Biddle (No. 1 singles) won his match by scores of 6-2 and 6-4. Dario Fonio (No. 2 singles) picked up a 6-0, 6-1 victory, while Thomas Culpepper (No. 3 singles) won 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles, Jedd Johnson and Kevin Yang (No. 1) won their match, 6-0, 6-2, while John and Mac Keith (No. 2) earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
On the girls’ side, Heritage had a tougher time, but beat the Lady Mountaineers, 3-2.
Lauren Mock won 6-1, 6-0, and Ella Blansit claimed a 6-3, 6-1 decision at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Rachel Brown and Kaitlyn Hilyard clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.