032923_CCN_IoHase.jpg

Ringgold’s Io Hase backhands a return shot during the Tigers’ region match against Adairsville last week.

 Scott Herpst

The LFO Lady Warriors geared up for the upcoming Region 6-AAA victory with three victories last week.

LFO edged out LaFayette last Monday, 3-2, with all three wins coming in singles. Julie Shore won her match against Erin Lemons, 6-3, 6-4. Darcy Gilreath collected a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Abigail Clark, while Makayla Ware earned a 6-2, 7-5 win against Sydney Kruger.

