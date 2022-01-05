Teen charged with meth possession By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 5, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 19-year-old was brought to the Floyd County Jail Tuesday and charged with meth possession following an incident back in July.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jonathan Matthew Johnson, 19, threw a plastic cap containing meth at a person before running off.He was released on bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 Rockmart pair die after single-vehicle wreck in Floyd County 2 arrested at Royal Inn on drug charges Business in 2021: Growth all around in Rome and Floyd County Properties expected to close soon as plans for The Point on Martha Berry Boulevard move forward Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back