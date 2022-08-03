ARMUCHEE
Aug. 19 Gordon Central
Aug. 26 at Gordon Lee
Sept. 9 Union County
Sept. 16 at Southeast Whitfield
Sept. 23 at Coosa*
Sept. 30 Chattooga*
Oct. 7 at Pepperell*
Oct. 21 Darlington*
Oct. 28 at Trion*
Nov. 4 Dade County*
*-Region 7-A Division-I game
COOSA
Aug. 19 Southeast Whitfield
Aug. 26 at Woodland
Sept. 2 at Gordon Central
Sept. 16 Towns County
Sept. 23 Armuchee*
Sept. 30 at Darlington*
Oct. 7 Trion*
Oct. 14 at Dade County*
Oct. 28 Chattooga*
Nov. 4 at Pepperell*
*-Region 7-A Division-I game
DARLINGTON
Aug. 19 vs. Olympia, Fla. (at Orlando, Fla.)
Aug. 26 at Sonoraville
Sept. 2 Christian Heritage
Sept. 16 Northwest Whitfield
Sept. 23 at Dade County*
Sept. 30 Coosa*
Oct. 7 at Chattooga*
Oct. 14 Pepperell*
Oct. 21 at Armuchee*
Nov. 4 Trion*
*-Region 7-A Division-I game
MODEL
Aug. 19 Cherokee County (Ala.)
Aug. 26 Pepperell
Sept. 2 at Woodland
Sept. 16 at Trion
Sept. 23 Murray County*
Sept. 30 at Rockmart*
Oct. 7 Fannin County*
Oct. 14 at Haralson County*
Oct. 21 North Murray*
Oct. 28 at Gordon Central*
*-Region 7-AA game
PEPPERELL
Aug. 19 Northwest Whitfield
Aug. 26 at Model
Sept. 9 Woodland
Sept. 16 at Temple
Sept. 23 at Chattooga*
Oct. 7 Armuchee*
Oct. 14 at Darlington*
Oct. 21 Trion*
Oct. 28 at Dade County*
Nov. 4 Coosa*
*-Region 7-A Division-I game
ROME
Aug. 19 Creekside
Aug. 26 Lithonia
Sept. 2 at Carrollton
Sept. 9 Pebblebrook
Sept. 23 Allatoona*
Sept. 30 at Woodstock*
Oct. 7 Sequoyah*
Oct. 21 at River Ridge*
Oct. 28 Creekview*
Nov. 4 at Etowah*
*-Region 6-AAAAAA game
UNITY CHRISTIAN
Aug. 19 Young Americans Christian
Aug. 26 at Central Christian
Sept. 2 Griffin Christian
Sept. 16 at Hearts Academy
Sept. 23 Dominion Christian
Sept. 30 at Holy Ground Baptist
Oct. 7 Johnson Ferry Christian
Oct. 21 Fideles Christian
Oct. 28 Horizon Christian
Nov. 4 at Lafayette Christian
BERRY
Sept. 3 at Maryville 1 p.m.
Sept. 10 LaGrange 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 Wisconsin-Whitewhater 1 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Birmingham-Southern* 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Rhodes* 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Centre* 1 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Trinity* 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 Millsaps* 2 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Sewanee* 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 12 Hendrix* 2 p.m.
*-Southern Athletic Association game
SHORTER
Sept. 3 at Brevard 1 p.m.
Sept. 10 Catawba 12 p.m.
Sept. 17 Albany State 12 p.m.
Sept. 24 Valdosta State* 12 p.m.
Oct. 1 at West Alabama* 3 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Mississippi College* 3 p.m.
Oct. 15 West Florida* 12 p.m.
Oct. 20 Delta State* 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at West Georgia* 6 p.m.
Nov. 5 North Greenville* 12 p.m.
*-Gulf South Conference game
GEORGIA
Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 Samford 4 p.m.
Sept. 17 at South Carolina* 12 p.m.
Sept. 24 Kent State 12 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Missouri* TBA
Oct. 8 Auburn* TBA
Oct. 15 Vanderbilt* TBA
Oct. 29 vs. Florida* (TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.) TBA
Nov. 5 Tennessee* TBA
Nov. 12 at Mississippi State* TBA
Nov. 19 at Kentucky* TBA
Nov. 26 Georgia Tech TBA
*-Southeastern Conference game
GEORGIA TECH
Sept. 5 vs. Clemson* (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 8 p.m.
Sept. 10 Western Carolina 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Ole Miss 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Central Florida TBA
Oct. 1 at Pittsburgh* TBA
Oct. 8 Duke* TBA
Oct. 20 Virginia* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Florida State* TBA
Nov. 5 at Virginia Tech* TBA
Nov. 12 Miami* TBA
Nov. 19 at North Carolina* TBA
Nov. 26 at Georgia
*-Atlantic Coast Conference game
ATLANTA FALCONS
Sept. 11 New Orleans 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 Cleveland 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 San Francisco 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 Carolina 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 Chicago 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 Pittsburgh 1 p.m.
Dec. 17 or Dec. 18 at New Orleans TBA
Dec. 24 at Baltimore 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 Arizona 1 p.m.
Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 Tampa Bay TBA