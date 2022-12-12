Two people are charged with possession of meth after being arrested following a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force bust at a hotel on Martha Berry Boulevard Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mallory Beth Giddens, 32, and Raymond Todd Hamby, 31, are both charged with possession of Fentanyl, meth and Schedule II controlled substances. They were also charged with misdemeanor possession of drugs out of original container. Giddens is being held on $11,200 bail, Hamby is being held without bail.
Taylorsville man charged with child molestation
A Taylorsville man is charged child molestation after an incident on Burkhalter Road Silver Creek on Nov. 27.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerry Lee Hanson Jr, 49, is also charged with felony cruelty to children and sexual battery of a minor under 16 years old. He is being held without bail.
Adairsville man charged with meth trafficking
An Adairsville man is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute after an incident on Grace Drive Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tommy Michael Thornton, 35, is also charged with felony trafficking meth and felony use of a communication device during the commission of a felony. He was allegedly found in possession of over one ounce of meth, as well as packaging materials and a digital scale. He is being held without bail.
Hack's Carpet shooting suspect arrested
A Rockmart teenage is charged with aggravated assault following a shooting last week that caused a precautionary lockdown at local schools.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, is also charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies. Beckworth allegedly pulled a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then fled the building. Rome High School and middle school were both temporarily locked down in response. He is being held without bail.
East Rome man charged with possession of Fentanyl
An East Rome man is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance after an incident on Ashland Park Boulevard on July 6.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Quentin Bernard Spivey, 40, allegedly was "in possession of a mixture of Fentanyl and 4-ANPP" which are controlled substances to an informant. Spivey was arrested Friday morning. He is being held without bail.
Teen charged with possession
A Rome teenager is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance after a traffic stop on Wilshire Road late Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keshun Ja'Marcus Johnson, 19, had THC edibles and less than one ounce of marijuana. He is also charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane. He is being held on $7,900 bail as of Monday morning.
South Rome man charged with cruelty to children
A South Rome man is charged with felony cruelty to children after an incident on East 12th Street Sunday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Dewayne Chambers, 41, allegedly "caused a child under 18 mental pain by acting out and using abusive words that were obscene and vulgar while being in an intoxicated state." He is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He is being held on $5,700 bail as of Monday morning.
Police charge man with assault
A Rome man is charged with felony assault following incidents at a home on Dellvue Place on Nov. 10, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Corey Blake Snow, 31, allegedly approached the victim with a hammer "in a aggressive manner which placed her in reasonable apprehension of immediately receiving violent injury." He is also charged with misdemeanor battery "when during a verbal argument with the victim, placed her in a headlock" during a confrontation on Sunday afternoon. He is being held without bail.
Aragon man charged with assault
An Aragon man is charged with assault after an incident where he allegedly attempted to hit a person with his vehicle on the Ga 1 loop on Dec. 2, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Argen Franklin Morris Jr, 56, allegedly "made an attempt to run over the victim with a motor vehicle during a physical altercation where he was the aggressor." The victim "jumped out of the vehicle to prevent herself from being further assaulted." Morris is also charged with felony making terroristic threats when he "told the victim he was driving her to a location where he was going to kill the victim." He is being held without bail.
Shots fired into home on Hardy Avenue
Rome police were called to a report of shots fired into a home on Hardy Avenue Saturday afternoon.
According to Rome Police Department reports, a woman on Hardy Avenue "called 911 in reference of gunshots that came through her ceiling." Police discovered "what looked like a bullet hole in the ceiling and on two walls." It's not clear where the bullets entered the house, and no fragments were recovered.
Multiple vehicles broken into on Heritage Way Drive
The Rome Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle break-in on Heritage Way Drive Friday evening.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police responded to a single report of a vehicle break-in. However when the officer arrived, several other victims came forward to report their vehicles were also entered illegally.
In total, eight total vehicle were broken into, or had damage consistent with someone trying to break into cars with a pry bar.