PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Tyler Zombro had been thinking since last fall he would be recovered enough from the traumatic head injury he sustained in June to report to spring training.
He had known since December he was cleared medically to rejoin his Rays minor league teammates and return to the mound to resume his pitching career.
But actually being there, taking part in Wednesday’s camp-opening workout — and feeling good about it — was still something extraordinarily special.
“I think with all the circumstances that have happened, for me to be cleared back here, feeling normal, feeling good — like my arm is 100 percent ready to go — it is miraculous,” Zombro said. “But I think that scenario wouldn’t be in the cards if it wasn’t meant for me to be here.”
Zombro credits his faith, the work of his doctors and therapists, the support of his wife and other family members and the encouragement from his friends and teammates throughout the Rays organization for helping him get back.
Not to mention the mental toughness Zombro himself has shown in wanting to return, given the severity of the injury after he was hit in the head by a line drive while pitching for Triple-A Durham on June 3.
The fractures required 16 titanium plates and 32 screws to be installed to stabilize Zombro’s skull and reduce pressure on his brain, and he needed months of occupational, physical and speech therapy to regain his motor skills and speak normally.
“Being out there (Wednesday), I feel like nothing happened,” Zombro said. “I feel 100 percent like myself. Throwing feels the same. (Pitcher fielding-practice drills) feel the same. And I’m grateful for that. And, again, I think just with how the stars have aligned, I definitely feel like I should be out there.”
The only noticeable difference, and you have to look for it, is the padded Kevlar insert in Zombro’s cap, with a small piece that extrudes to cover the zygomatic bone in front of his right ear. The insert, made by Unequal Technologies Co., added 10-12 ounces (and caused Zombro to go up size to a 7-3/8) but is a small inconvenience for the added protection, with final approval expected soon from Major League Baseball.
Zombro is slated to throw a bullpen session Friday, face hitters in live batting practice a few days later, then pitch in exhibitions with the expectation he will be ready to start the minor-league season in early April.
Coaches and other players, some of whom were in Durham when Zombro collapsed on the mound convulsing and didn’t know what would happen to him, have welcomed him warmly.
“I think it’s a little bit of a shell-shock to everybody when I first see them,” Zombro said. “Everybody’s pretty much greeted me with a hug, and I think that speaks to the environment and the culture we do have here. It says a lot to me that people care more about me as a person than me as a player.
“That really does carry a lot of weight, and really, it takes the stress of playing away from me. I’m out here with house money just having fun, just grateful to be out here.”