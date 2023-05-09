Trout Unlimited logo

One thing is certain, you can never be as young as yesterday no matter how young you feel today. When the Coosa Valley Chapter came into existence in August, 37 years ago, I had just turned 37. Do the math and you will see that I will turn 74 just before our chapter’s anniversary.

Most charter members of the chapter were in their 30s with some in their 50s or older. Yes, we were a youthful chapter with lots of energy and a desire to get out there and improve our streams and make trout fishing better for everyone. We still have that same burning desire of the past, but we are running out of energy.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In