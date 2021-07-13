Gluten-free diets have garnered substantial attention over the last decade-plus. Perhaps nowhere is the rise of gluten-free diets more evident than at local grocery stores, many of which now devote entire sections to gluten-free products.
Some may swear by gluten-free foods, but medical experts note that gluten-free diets are only necessary and beneficial to people with Celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. The Celiac Disease Foundation notes that the disease affects roughly one in 100 people across the globe and even estimates that 2.5 million Americans are currently undiagnosed and at-risk for long-term health complications.
The CDF notes that people are not helpless against Celiac disease. In fact, the CDF, which disseminates information through a free mailing list, recommends men and women stay informed about the disease, seek immediate care if they suspect they have the disease and learn the symptoms of the disease, which vary between children and adults.
Parents who suspect their children have Celiac disease can look for these common symptoms:
- abdominal bloating and pain
- chronic diarrhea
- vomiting
- constipation
- pale, foul-smelling, or fatty stool
- weight loss
- fatigue
- irritability and behavioral issues
- dental enamel defects of the permanent teeth
- delayed growth and puberty
- short stature
- failure to thrive
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Adults are less likely than children to experience digestive symptoms indicative of Celiac disease. For instance, the CDF notes that only one-third of adults who are ultimately diagnosed with Celiac experience diarrhea.
These symptoms are more likely to appear in adults with Celiac disease:
- unexplained iron-deficiency anemia
- fatigue
- bone or joint pain
- arthritis
- osteoporosis or osteopenia (bone loss)
- liver and biliary tract disorders (transaminitis, fatty liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, etc.)
- depression or anxiety
- peripheral neuropathy (tingling, numbness or pain in the hands and feet)
- seizures or migraines
- missed menstrual periods
- infertility or recurrent miscarriage
- canker sores inside the mouth
- dermatitis herpetiformis (itchy skin rash)
Celiac disease can produce uncomfortable symptoms. But the good news is that a gluten-free diet can effectively resolve symptoms and prevent future complications. More information is available at www.celiac.org.