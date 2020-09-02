A suspicious vehicle call landed a Rome woman in jail on drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail/Rome Police Department reports:
Kortajia Ma'Tia Watkins, 20, was stopped by a Rome police officer for a faulty tail light after being called to the CVS, 1915 Maple Ave. Tuesday.
The officer smelled marijuana and Watkins refused to give him her bags to search. Police found a handgun and loaded magazine, over an ounce of marijuana, methamphetamine and three MDMA pills were found in the car once Watkins was handcuffed.
Watkins remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, marijuana possession and a probation violation. She is also charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.