Rome police are asking for the community’s help as an investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old man in North Rome continues.
The victim has been identified as Derricus Smith, 21, of Nelm Street in Rome. He died from a single gunshot wound to the head, says Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor. A GBI autopsy is pending.
According to a release from Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnette:
At 12:50 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of shots fired on Reservation Street. Upon officers’ arrival and checking the area, (there was) no evidence a shooting had taken place.
At 2:09 a.m., officers received another call of a fight on Perkins Street. While en route, officers were updated to a male subject that had been shot and was laying in the roadway not breathing. Upon officers’ arrival, a young black male with an apparent gunshot to the head was located.
An officer attempted first aid and was unsuccessful. Witnesses on scene advised of a Black Dodge Challenger with several subjects jumping in it leaving the area prior to officers’ arrival. Several names were mentioned during the initial gathering of information. The Criminal Investigation Division was notified. Upon CID arrival, the scene was turned over to them.
The young male who was shot and deceased was identified as Derricus Smith, age 21. The investigation is still active.
The Rome Police Department is asking for all help from the community to find the person(s) responsible Please call 706-238-5111 and ask for an investigator.