Rome police are following up on the theft of diamond earrings from a Broad Street jewelry store that was captured on security video.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The manager at Greene's Jewelers called authorities after discovering the $4,200 diamond earrings missing and went back to review security videos to determine when the theft occurred.
The incident, which happened on May 5 between 11:30 and 11:40 a.m. was clearly depicted on the video but the suspect was wearing a surgical mask over his face that effectively concealed his identity.
The investigation has been turned over to the detective division.
Task force arrests two for possession of meth
Rome Floyd Metro Task Force agents executed a search warrant at a home in Rome on Wednesday around 10 a.m. and arrested two people after a quantity of methamphetamine, butane hash and marijuana was recovered, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Stephen Miller II, 40, and Tiffany Renee Bannister, 31, were arrested at Miller's Margo Trail residence on Wednesday. Officers recovered a meth pipe with residue in the bowl, a small quantity of marijuana and several packages of butane hash.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Miller is also charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Bannister faces a felony probation violation and misdemeanor charge of possession of drug related objects.
Chattooga man arrested with cocaine
A 62-year-old Summerville man was arrested by Floyd County police after reportedly taking items from a railroad crossing at the intersection of Ga. 20 and Barker Road on Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Jeffery Wade, 62, from Summerville, had a glass pipe with what appeared to be crack cocaine when searched by police.
Wade is charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony crossing a guard line with drugs or intoxicants and misdemeanor driving without a license, theft by taking and two counts of possession of drug related objects. He also faces a municipal parole violation.
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A Rome man who was known to have active warrants for his arrest was observed, then detailed by police Wednesday evening in West Rome, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Douglas Lee Pointer II, 30, was stopped by Floyd County police at the intersection of Burnett Ferry Road and Ga. Loop 1 Wednesday around 7:40 p.m.
After he was stopped, the officer found an envelope with a with crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine within his reach inside the vehicle. Pointer is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Report: Man arrested at Rome restaurant with meth, marijuana
Rome police called to the parking lot at O'Charley's restaurant on Turner McCall Boulevard in Rome on Wednesday arrested a man after they found him with a clear plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Larry Marvin Holloway, 58, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Investigation into May 10 wreck leads to felony arrest
A Rome man was arrested as the result of an investigation into a wreck that occurred at Wax Road and Forest Hill Drive south of Rome early on May 10, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alan Lee Holmes, 25, was arrested without incident at his home Wednesday by Floyd County police after police determined he was responsible for a wreck around 12:50 a.m. that Sunday morning that caused serious disfiguring injuries to a woman.
Holmes is charged with felony serious injury by vehicle and misdemeanor failing to maintain a lane, driving too fast for conditions, an open container violation, DUI and reckless driving.