The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) elections should be put on hold until the state can fix its unusual voting system.

The PSC regulates the state’s public utilities and sets utility rates. Under Georgia’s system, commissioners run statewide but must live in one of five districts.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

