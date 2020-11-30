Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is slated to be in Rome today to host a statewide conference on the rise of healthcare technology.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College and the Floyd County College and Career Academy are cohosts of the Lt. Governor’s Business and Education Summit.
Based at Building H on the Rome GNTC campus, the summit will focus on technological advances in the healthcare industry and how education and industry are responding to those advancements.
For the first time, the summit will be conducted virtually — with many, if not most, of the panelists and attendees participating via Zoom.
Eric Waters, CEO at the college and career academy, and GNTC President Heidi Popham will welcome the participants at 9 a.m.
Leading off will be Dr. Gary Voccio, director of the Northwest Georgia District Public Health office. He will provide on update on the COVID-19 situation and vaccine readiness.
Cassandra Wheeler of Georgia Power will then moderate a panel discussion of healthcare in “the new normal.”
Panelists are Dr. Ken Jones and Jeff Buda of Floyd Medical Center; Dr. Julie Barnes and Brad Treglown of Redmond Regional Medical Center; Dr. Ed McBride of Harbin Clinic; and Rob Brinson of Baker Street Scientific.
A session on business and education partnerships will be moderated by Wright Edge from the Floyd County College and Career Academy. Panelists Eli Abdou, Angelica Armas, Kendal Buford, Keetra Murphy, Cassidy Smith and Carolyn Smyth have all attended, or are attending, the academy.
Waters and Popham also will lead a discussion of healthcare legislation and innovation.
Panelists are state Sens. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge; FMC CEO Kurt Stuenkel, Redmond CEO John Quinlivan, Harbin CEO Kenna Stock; attorney Michele Madison; Sherrie Williams, COO for the Global Partnership for Telehealth; and Dr. Jean Sumner, dean of the Mercer Medical School.
The summit will be wrapped up around noon with remarks from Duncan.