Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson salutes Sherry Lake Street upon presentation of the medal.
The Medal of Honor was awarded posthumously to Capt. Philip E. Street of the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Greg Cochran, Hall County Sheriff's Office, salutes Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson as Jordan Powell looks on.
Capt. Philip Street of the Walker County Sheriff's Office Oct. 16 was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor during National Police Week 16th Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol.
Street died from COVID-19 complications Nov. 27, 2020. He was a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, having served as Dade County sheriff for 20 years before coming to Walker County, where he managed the county jail.
Lt. Greg Cochran, Hall County Sheriff's Office, accepted the medal on behalf of the Walker County Sheriff's Office and presented it Oct. 27 to Street's widow, Sherry Lake Street, and daughter, Jordan Powell, at the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
"To see my friend Philip's name engraved on the National Memorial Wall was a moving moment for me," Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said. "What a special time it was for me to present the Medal of Honor to his widow and daughter."
Street is one of 19 Georgia law enforcement officers have received the medal awarded by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. The fund's Roll Call of Heroes has recognized American law enforcement heroes from 1786-2020, according to the fund's website.
"In 2021, the names of 394 officers killed in the line of duty were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.," the website states. "These 394 officers included 295 (182 fatalities are COVID-19-related) officers who were killed during 2020, plus 99 officers who died in previous years but whose stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now."