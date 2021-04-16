Walker County’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will partner with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Peachtree City and Dade County EMA to host a free SKYWARN Storm Spotter training class Thursday, April 22, at 6 p.m.
The class is open to anyone in the public with an interest in weather. Amateur radio operators, boaters, public utility workers and police, fire and EMS personnel are also encouraged to attend.
Training topics range from the basics of thunderstorms and radar interpretation to identifying storm features and how to report storm information to the NWS. These and other skills help ensure the community receives timely and accurate severe weather announcements.
SKYWARN training will be hosted virtually this year. Registration information is available at walkercountyga.gov and on the Walker County Government Facebook page. The direct link to register is https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6809087908663631629.
A strong base of volunteer storm spotters provides forecasters with an important tool to fill in gaps undetected by technology. There are more than 230,000 trained severe weather spotters who participate in the SKYWARN program nationwide.