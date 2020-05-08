Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $43.34, last $44.79, high $102.70, low $32.58, p/e 9.57
American Airlines (AAL): $10.14, last $10.64, high $34.99, low $9.09, p/e 2.72
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): $8.09, last $7.75, high $22.38, low $6.54 p/e 7.22
AT&T (T): $29.79, last $29.90, high $39.70, low $26.08, p/e 15.13
Ball Corp. (BLL): $64.56, last $65.51, high 82.82, low $51.26, p/e 46.25
Bank of America Corp. (BAC): $23.57, last $23.08, high $35.72, low $17.95, p/e 9.58
BP (BP): $24.03, last $22.83, high $43.31, low $15.51, p/e N/A
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $37.60, last $35.06, high $48.69, low $30.70, p/e 24.42
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $95.47, last $89.50, high $127.00, low $51.60, p/e 46.46
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): $925.83, last $874.92, high $940.28, low $415.00, p/e 77.47
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $46.11, last $45.60, high $60.13, low $36.27, p/e 19.88
Comcast (CMCSA): $36.54, last $36.98, high $47.74, low $31.71, p/e 14.50
Dollar General (DG): $176.36, last $173.00, high $183.95, low $116.15, p/e 26.56
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $74.72 (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $69.42, high $128.41, low $26.15, p/e 14.58
Delta Air Lines (DAL): $22.72, last $24.12, high $63.44, low $19.10, p/e 4.18
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $436.18, last $43.14, high $77.93, low $30.11, p/e 17.33
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $13.75, last $13.00, high $23.11, low $9.43, p/e 13.45
General Electric Co. (GE): $6.29, last $6.50, high $13.26, low $5.90, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $107.92, last $104.86, high $151.97, low $58.38, p/e 12.28
Home Depot (HD): $234.43, last $218.57, high $247.36, low $140.63, p/e 22.87
International Paper (IP): $34.35, last $33.91, high $47.64, low $26.38, p/e 20.63
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.17, last $0.24, high $1.29, low, $0.16, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $63.68, last $64.86, high $71.05, low $51.34, p/e 21.29
Kohl’s (KSS): $18.20, last $17.64, high $68.20, low $10.89, p/e 4.16
Lowe’s (LOW): $114.54. last $104.46, high $126.73, low $60.00, p/e 20.81
Mohawk (MHK): $84.86, last $83.38, high $156.60, low $56.62, p/e 1.70
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $10.32 last $10.17, high $17.54, low $6.94, p/e 8.09
Southern Co. (SO): $55.41, last $54.41, high $71.10, low $41.96, p/e 16.64
Synovus (SNV): $19.73, last $19.83, high $40.32, low $10.91, p/e 6.63
Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) : $36.24, last $35.44, high $56.92, low $24.01, p/e n/a
Tyson Foods (TSN): $60.40, last $60.01, high $94.24, low 42.57, p/e 11.25
United Community Bank (UCBI): $18.72, last $20.06, high $31.66, low $15.71, p/e 8.66
Walmart (WMT): $122.90, last $122.92, high $133.38, low $99.01, p/e 23.69
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) $25.43, last $27.59, high $54.75, low $25.11, p/e 8.80