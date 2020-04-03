Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $43.46, last $42.99, high $102.70, low $32.58, p/e 9.60
American Airlines (AAL): $9.39, last $N/A, high $35.24, low $9.09, p/e 2.48
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): $6.76, last $N/A high $24.30, low $6.62 p/e 6.03
AT&T (T): $27.46, last $29.85, high $39.70, low $26.08, p/e 14.49
Ball Corp. (BLL): $62.17, last $64.37, high 82.82, low $51.26, p/e 37.45
Bank of America Corp. (BAC): $20.03, last $21.60, high $35.72, low $17.95, p/e 7.28
BP (BP): $24.72, last $22.36, high $45.38, low $15.51, p/e 20.91
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $33.41, last $35.95, high $48.69, low $29.62, p/e 23.86
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $75.11, last $68.80, high $127.34, low $51.60, p/e 48.77
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): $611.01, last $N/A, high $940.28, low $415.00, p/e 49.35
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $43.83, last $42.84, high $60.13, low $36.27, p/e 21.17
Comcast (CMCSA): $33.95, last $34.57, high $47.74, low $31.71, p/e 12.00
Dollar General (DG): $162.20, last $146.12, high $167.44, low $116.15, p/e 24.43
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $45.48, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $54.62, high $128.41, low $26.15, p/e 8.87
Delta Air Lines (DAL): $22.48, last $29.55, high $63.44, low $19.10, p/e 3.08
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $39.21, last $36.94, high $83.49, low $30.11, p/e 11.68
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $9.71, last $11.74, high $23.11, low $9.43, p/e 9.06
General Electric Co. (GE): $6.73, last $7.62, high $13.26, low $5.90, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $81.83, last $87.33, high $151.97, low $58.38, p/e 8.13
Home Depot (HD): $178.70, last $190.43, high $247.36, low $140.63, p/e 17.43
International Paper (IP): $29.37, last $30.61, high $47.96, low $26.38, p/e 9.57
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.27, last $0.40, high $1.51, low, $0.26, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $63.58, last $59.48, high $71.05, low $51.34, p/e 22.71
Kohl’s (KSS): $11.51, last $N/A, high $75.91, low $10.89, p/e 2.63
Lowe’s (LOW): $82.20, last $86.98, high $126.73, low $60.00, p/e 14.97
Mohawk (MHK): $62.01, last $77.89, high $156.60, low $56.62, p/e 1.24
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $8.07, last $9.67, high $17.54, low $6.94, p/e 5.38
Southern Co. (SO): $50.27, last $56.01, high $71.10, low $41.96, p/e 11.17
Synovus (SNV): $14.55, last $18.34, high $40.32, low $10.91, p/e 4.19
Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) : $27.21, last $33.37, high $56.92, low $24.01, p/e n/a
Tyson Foods (TSN): $53.82, last $58.89, high $94.24, low 42.57, p/e 9.71
United Community Bank (UCBI): $17.48, last $18.76, high $31.66, low $15.71, p/e 7.57
Walmart (WMT): $119.48 , last $109.58, high $128.08, low $98.15, p/e 23.02
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) $26.23, last $30.28, high $54.75, low $25.11, p/e 6.48