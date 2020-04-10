Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $48.90, last $43.46, high $102.70, low $32.58, p/e 10.80

American Airlines (AAL): $12.51, last $9.39, high $35.24, low $9.09, p/e 3.30

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): $9.63, last $6.76 high $24.30, low $6.62 p/e 8.60

AT&T (T): $30.73, last $27.46, high $39.70, low $26.08, p/e 16.22

Ball Corp. (BLL): $69.94, last $62.17, high 82.82, low $51.26, p/e 42.13

Bank of America Corp. (BAC): $24.86, last $20.03, high $35.72, low $17.95, p/e 9.04

BP (BP): $24.90, last $24.72, high $45.29, low $15.51, p/e 21.07

Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $39.03, last $33.41, high $48.69, low $30.21, p/e 27.88

ChevronTexaco (CVX): $84.31, last $75.11, high $127.00, low $51.60, p/e 54.75

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): $771.00, last $611.01, high $940.28, low $415.00, p/e 62.28

Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $49.00, last $43.83, high $60.13, low $36.27, p/e 23.67

Comcast (CMCSA): $38.00, last $33.95, high $47.74, low $31.71, p/e 13.43

Dollar General (DG): $169.24, last $162.20, high $172.64, low $116.15, p/e 25.49

Darden Restaurants (DRI): $64.34, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $45.48, high $128.41, low $26.15, p/e 12.55

Delta Air Lines (DAL): $24.39, last $22.48, high $63.44, low $19.10, p/e 3.34

Exxon Mobil (XOM): $43.13, last $39.21, high $83.49, low $30.11, p/e 12.84

Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $12.82, last $9.71, high $23.11, low $9.43, p/e 11.96

General Electric Co. (GE): $7.14, last $6.73, high $13.26, low $5.90, p/e N/A

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $108.09, last $81.83, high $151.97, low $58.38, p/e 10.73

Home Depot (HD): $201.53, last $178.70, high $247.36, low $140.63, p/e 19.66

International Paper (IP): $34.17, last $29.37, high $47.96, low $26.38, p/e 11.13

J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.35, last $0.27, high $1.37, low, $0.26, p/e N/A

Kellogg (K): $62.74, last $63.58, high $71.05, low $51.34, p/e 22.41

Kohl’s (KSS): $19.91, last $11.51, high $75.91, low $10.89, p/e 4.56

Lowe’s (LOW): $95.31, last $82.20, high $126.73, low $60.00, p/e 17.36

Mohawk (MHK): $88.01, last $62.01, high $156.60, low $56.62, p/e 1.76

Regions Financial Corp. (RF): 11.01, last $8.07, high $17.54, low $6.94, p/e 7.34

Southern Co. (SO): $60.33, last $50.27, high $71.10, low $41.96, p/e 13.41

Synovus (SNV): $20.03, last $14.55, high $40.32, low $10.91, p/e 5.77

Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) : $36.11, last $27.21, high $56.92, low $24.01, p/e n/a

Tyson Foods (TSN): $60.94, last $53.82, high $94.24, low 42.57, p/e 11.00

United Community Bank (UCBI): $20.91, last $17.48, high $31.66, low $15.71, p/e 9.05

Walmart (WMT): $121.80, last $119.48, high $128.08, low $98.85, p/e 23.47

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) $33.20, last $26.23, high $54.75, low $25.11, p/e 8.20

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

Recommended for you