Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $44.79, last $41.91, high $102.70, low $32.58, p/e 9.89
American Airlines (AAL): $10.64, last $10.31, high $34.99, low $9.09, p/e 2.72
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): $7.75, last $6.83, high $24.30, low $6.54 p/e 6.92
AT&T (T): $29.90, last $29.71, high $39.70, low $26.08, p/e 15.24
Ball Corp. (BLL): $65.61, last $65.27, high 82.82, low $51.26, p/e 39.52
Bank of America Corp. (BAC): $23.08, last $22.18, high $35.72, low $17.95, p/e 9.38
BP (BP): $22.83, last $23.39, high $43.31, low $15.51, p/e 19.79
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $35.06, last $34.76, high $48.69, low $30.70, p/e 22.77
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $89.50, last $87.01, high $127.00, low $51.60, p/e 58.08
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): $874.92, last $882.47, high $940.28, low $415.00, p/e 73.21
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $45.60, last $45.43, high $60.13, low $36.27, p/e 19.66
Comcast (CMCSA): $36.98, last $37.16, high $47.74, low $31.71, p/e 13.07
Dollar General (DG): $173.00, last $175.98, high $183.95, low $116.15, p/e 26.05
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $69.42 (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $68.82, high $128.41, low $26.15, p/e 13.63
Delta Air Lines (DAL): $24.12, last $22.41, high $63.44, low $19.10, p/e 4.44
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $43.14, last $43.73, high $78.21, low $30.11, p/e 12.85
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $13.00, last $11.76, high $23.11, low $9.43, p/e 12.72
General Electric Co. (GE): $6.50, last $6.26, high $13.26, low $5.90, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $104.86, last $107.83, high $151.97, low $58.38, p/e 11.93
Home Depot (HD): $218.57, last $212.18, high $247.36, low $140.63, p/e 21.32
International Paper (IP): $33.91, last $31.13, high $47.64, low $26.38, p/e 20.37
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.24, last $0.24, high $1.35, low, $0.20, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $64.86, last $64.10, high $71.05, low $51.34, p/e 21.69
Kohl’s (KSS): $17.64, last $15.80, high $70.66, low $10.89, p/e 4.04
Lowe’s (LOW): $104.46. last $98.75, high $126.73, low $60.00, p/e 19.03
Mohawk (MHK): $83.38, last $78.96, high $156.60, low $56.62, p/e 1.67
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): 910,17 last $9.79, high $17.54, low $6.94, p/e 7.98
Southern Co. (SO): $54.41, last $57.73, high $71.10, low $41.96, p/e 16.34
Synovus (SNV): $19.83, last $18.12, high $40.32, low $10.91, p/e 6.66
Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) : $35.44, last $35.48, high $56.92, low $24.01, p/e n/a
Tyson Foods (TSN): $60.01, last $58.98, high $94.24, low 42.57, p/e 10.83
United Community Bank (UCBI): $20.06, last $18.23, high $31.66, low $15.71, p/e 9.29
Walmart (WMT): $122.92, last $129.44, high $133.38, low $98.85, p/e 23.68
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) $27.59, last $26.92, high $54.75, low $25.11, p/e 9.55