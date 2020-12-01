Fairmount resident Gary Stewart flipped the switch on his nearly 100,000-light Christmas display on Friday, a holiday tradition nearly 40 years in the making. He has spent decades collecting string lights and seasonal decorations that he hopes others love as much as he does.
“There are definitely people who come out to see it,” said Stewart, who lives at 23 Mountain Creek Trail N.E. in Fairmount.
All told, Stewart’s Christmas light show includes about 350 trees wrapped in strings or hung with lights streaming in a vertical pattern, about 100 shrubs circled in lights, 12 extra outdoor outlets for connecting everything, an extra fuse box to manage the power and dozens of other displays and designs that total about 90,000 lights strong. Among the displays are several specifically designed to honor lost family members and pets.
Stewart said he spends a few hours each day between mid September and Thanksgiving putting together the display and getting it ready for the holidays. While most of the lights stay up year round, he still has to check each strand to make sure everything is working.
“People see all of this and say I’m crazy, so I just go with that and tell people I’m crazy,” Stewart joked.
In reality, the tradition was started by Stewart’s cousin when the two lived with one another in the early 1980s in Dalton. They eventually moved to different places, but Stewart kept decorating with Christmas lights, first at his Bartow County home and then later in Fairmount when he moved there in 2003.
Stewart, who is retired from the finance industry, says he will have about a mile worth of Christmas lights lit up beginning the night of Thanksgiving. He also uses about 1.5 miles worth of extension cord to power everything up. He said he’s never paid too much mind to the power bill in later November and December, but he estimates the display costs him about an extra $100-150 each month on his utilities for the season.
“I still have more I want to add before I am finished,” Stewart said.
Among the existing features is an “eagle garden” that features a statue of an eagle and red, white and blue lights in honor of Stewart’s late sister, who was an Air Force veteran. There’s also a display in honor of his cousin who died in 2010, the one with whom Stewart started the light tradition.
And there are also tributes to lost pets, including a lighted archway and a special tree lit up in honor of the cat that used to scratch there.
The inside of Stewart’s home is just as festive. Each room is decorated with miniature Santa Claus figurines, holiday-themed art, flowers, twinkling lights and beautiful wreaths. Many of these items have been collected over the decades, gifted by friends and family who know how much he loves the holidays. Other items, like a child-size Santa figurine in one of the downstairs rooms, are being stored for others.
“I have friends who will sometimes ask me if I can store their holiday decorations,” Stewart said. “I say yes, as long as I can display them.”
Asked why he always goes all out for the holiday, Stewart said Christmas is an extra-special time of year.
“I love the spirit of Christmas and the way it brings people together,” he said. “It’s not like any other holiday. Christmas is the time when people are just nicer to each other. Everyone cares a little more when it’s Christmas.”