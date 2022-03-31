Steve Tarvin, 70, is running in the May 24 general primary on the Republican ticket for Georgia House District 2. Tarvin is the incumbent in the race and faces two opponents. He’s held his seat in the House since 2014. Tarvin, a resident of Chickamauga, has lived in the district all his life. Here’s some more information he provided us.
Education background
High school/some College
Work background
Forty-four years at Crystal Springs Print Works Inc. in Chickamauga, starting out as a manufacturing plant employee and moving on to become manager, president, CEO and co-owner
Political experience
Chickamauga City Board of Education
Chickamauga City Council
Georgia state representative
Associations/memberships
Member of the Saved by the grace of God through faith in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
Why should voters trust you?
My history of being an ethical businessman for over 40 years, my reputation of always speaking openly and consistently on what I see as the truth on every issue, along with having a consistent conservative voting record during my time in office.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
Citizens must get involved
A video of every day of session of the Georgia Legislature
A video of every meeting
A list of every bill introduced and its content
The record of every legislator covering attendance and votes made on every issue available on the website of the Georgia General Assembly
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
Protection from the continuing overreach of federal government – working with our federal representatives to shrink the size of government.
The national debt is currently the greatest threat to our citizens
People who have influenced your thinking
My parents, grandparents and the way I was raised
The Founding Fathers
A favorite quote or book
The Bible
“There are those who can and those who cannot, those who will and those who will not. For those who cannot I will give my all, and for those who will not I can find no compassion in my heart.” - My own quote