Chris Boswell booted a 36-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the host Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
The victory, combined with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upset of the Indianapolis Colts, keeps the Steelers (9-7-1) alive in the AFC postseason race. Pittsburgh was set to claim the No. 7 postseason spot, barring a tie between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders in Sunday night’s game.
Baltimore (8-9) was eliminated with the loss, which was its sixth straight setback.
Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger completed 30 of 44 passes for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception in what could have been his final regular-season appearance. Chase Claypool caught the scoring pass.
Jaguars 26, Colts 11: Trevor Lawrence capped a rocky rookie season with 223 yards passing and two touchdowns as Jacksonville earned an upset over Indianapolis, which was eliminated from playoff contention.
The Colts still were alive for playoff consideration after the defeat but those hopes ended when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 in overtime.
Buccaneers 41, Panthers 17: Tom Brady threw three touchdowns and Tampa Bay finished strong in the regular season by defeating Carolina.
The reigning Super Bowl champions hold a 13-4 record entering the playoffs, where they will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They’ll face the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.
Titans 28, Texans 25: Ryan Tannehill tossed four touchdown passes and Tennessee held off Houston to lock up the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.
The Titans finished the regular season 12-5, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the conference. Tennessee earned the top seed, which means a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs — by virtue of a head-to-head win over the Chiefs.
Bills 27, Jets 10: Devin Singletary scored two touchdowns to help Buffalo capture its second straight AFC East title.
Singletary rushed for 88 yards and a score before essentially sealing the win with a 5-yard touchdown catch with 3:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Browns 21, Bengals 16: Cincinnati won the AFC North, but Cleveland continued its recent dominance in this interstate series with a victory.
49ers 27, Rams 24 (OT): Robbie Gould kicked a 24-yard field goal with 2:48 remaining in overtime, allowing San Francisco to earn a wild-card spot in the NFC playoffs with a come-from-behind victory.
Lions 37, Packers 30: D’Andre Swift scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:54 remaining on a 14-yard run and Detroit defeated Green Bay.
Seahawks 38, Cardinals 30: Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to overcome two costly miscues as Seattle defeated Arizona.
Vikings 31, Bears 17: Kirk Cousins completed 14 of 22 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns, and Minnesota rallied for a win over Chicago.
Washington 22, Giants 7: Antonio Gibson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown as Washington closed the season with a win over New York.
Dolphins 33, Patriots 24: Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL rookie single-season record for receptions and Xavien Howard scored on a pick-six as the Miami upset New England.