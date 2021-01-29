The statue of a controversial Confederate general credited with being a founder of the Ku Klux Klan was removed from its base in Myrtle Hill Cemetery by city work crews early Friday.
"We voted back in July unanimously to move it," Rome Mayor Craig McDaniel said, referencing the board’s July 13, 2020, emergency resolution to relocate the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest.
The statue has been placed in storage until a decision is made on where and how to display it. A state law passed in 2019 prohibits the removal of historical monuments other than to a place of equal public prominence.
City Manager Sammy Rich said Friday there's been increasing concern about the possibility of vandalism. McDaniel polled the other eight members of the City Commission this week and they opted to temporarily take it down.
"The statue is in good condition and we’ll keep it in a safe location until the board decides what to do," Rich said.
A statute of a Confederate soldier at the top of Myrtle Hill was severely damaged by vandals in December 2017 and bids to repair it were in the range of $42,000 to $57,000. Insurance put $25,000 in the pot and it, too, remains in storage.
Two citizen subcommittees — one to examine ways to tell the rest of Forrest’s controversial history and one to look at the potential for honoring other people important to Rome’s history — also are slated to start their work soon.
"I said 'guys, we can't kick this can down the road, let's move it'," McDaniel said. He polled his fellow commissioners and they were all on board with the plan.
"The general consensus is we're going to move the statue to Jackson Hill," McDaniel said. That area is the former location of Fort Norton, one of several Confederate forts in the Civil War in Rome. "The committee will decide where it will be moved."
The monument was erected by “the Women of Rome” in 1887 as a memorial to Confederate soldiers but it originally featured an urn. The statue -- a little over 7 feet tall and made of granite -- was installed in its place in 1909.