Georgia's Capitol in Atlanta

Georgia’s State Capitol in Atlanta

 Contributed

ATLANTA – The state Senate Thursday approved a wide-ranging bill aimed at stemming the tide of gang-related crime in Georgia.

Sponsored by Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, the 10-page bill makes a number of changes to Georgia’s criminal law to address gang violence.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In