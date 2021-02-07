As the Georgia state legislature continues into the third week of the current session, House Majority Whip Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, announced the appointment of his Majority Caucus Whip Team for the 2021-2022 legislative term last week.
“I’m excited by this term’s Majority Caucus Whip Team,” said Kelley. “This team has proven themselves to be dedicated public servants who have earned the trust of their colleagues. I know they will use this leadership role to continue to advance legislation that moves Georgia forward and protects our shared Georgia values.”
Kelley reappointed Rep. Mark Newton, R-Augusta, as the chief deputy whip. The Majority Caucus Whip Team also includes representatives John LaHood, R-Valdosta, Vance Smith, R-Pine Mountain, Stan Gunter, R-Blairsville, Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville, Houston Gaines, R-Athens, Noel Williams, R-Cordele, Ginny Ehrhart, R-Marietta, Dale Washburn, R-Macon, and Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend.
Members of the whip team are responsible for monitoring legislation as it moves through both chambers of the general assembly and helping their fellow House members understand the details of bills and resolutions.