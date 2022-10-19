The state Department of Revenue collected almost $3.1 billion in taxes in September, an increase of $279.2 million — or 9.9% — over the same month a year ago.
State tax receipts during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were up 7.2% for the same period last year.
Individual income tax revenues rose by 9.2% last month compared to September 2021, resulting from a large increase in tax payments. Net sales taxes were up 14.6%.
Corporate income tax collections for September rose to $603.9 million, compared to $398.4 million during the same month a year ago. Corporate tax payments for the month increased, while refunds issued dropped 14%.
Tax receipts from gasoline and other motor fuels were off 103.7% in September, as the state continued to suspend collecting the tax on order from Gov. Brian Kemp.
Georgia tax revenues have been on the rise for more than a year, as the state built a record budget surplus coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp said in August he would use part of the surplus to fund a proposed a $2 billion income and property tax rebate to Georgia taxpayers next year if he wins reelection in November. That would be in addition the $1.6 billion election-year rebate taxpayers received this year.
Local numbers
Locally for September, Gordon County Special Local Option Sales Tax saw $1,231,895 in distributions, down from $1,312,674 in August, but up from $993,992 collected the same month last year. Meanwhile, in September, the county’s Local Option Sales Tax brought in $734,937, compared to $831,715 in August, however still up from last year’s $629,978.
The City of Calhoun’s LOST saw a distribution of $424,765 in September, down from $450,767 in August, but still up from $341,264 a year ago.
Both Education Local Option Sales Tax totals were also down slightly compared to August. The county’s ELOST came in at $722,284, down from $818,513 in August, but up from $638,245 in September 2021. City ELOST for September was $507,221, down from $540,586 in August, but up from $387,670 in September of last year.
For Fairmount, its LOST dollars totaled $14,976, down from $17,064 the month before, but up from $12,922 the same time last year. Finally, Resaca’s LOST came in at $12,303 for September, down from $13,126 in August, and up from $9,940 a year ago.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. The Calhoun Times staff contributed to the local data in this story.