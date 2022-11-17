First-time unemployment insurance claims also rose last month in Gordon, Floyd, and Bartow counties compared to September 2021.
Compared to October 2021, initial claims were up for the same period this year in nearly all nearby counties except Gordon.
The October snapshot:
Gordon: 218 claims vs. 149 the previous month. Gordon was the only local county to report fewer claims (166) than in October 2021.
Floyd: 277 claims, just two more than September but also up from 230 a year earlier.
Bartow: 230 claims, up from September and from 12 months back.
Polk: 117 claims, down 109 claims from September and almost flat was the previous October (102).
Chattooga: 112 claims, down 50% from September but higher than a year earlier.
Statewide, the October unemployment rate was 2.9%, eight-tenths of a percent lower than the national rate of 3.7%. Georgia’s October rate was half a percent lower than a year ago. County reports will be available next week.
Additionally, job numbers set another record, increasing by 3,700 from September to 4,808,800.
“Although Georgia's unemployment rate went up slightly from September, the rate of job creation still far exceeds those in the workforce looking for employment,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
Butler said isolated layoffs in a few sectors account for the latest uptick.
“We are starting to see some churn in the employment numbers with some isolated layoff events offsetting some of the all-time highs we have experienced in the technology, healthcare, and transportation sectors,” said Butler. “However, we are still setting records in multiple sectors highlighting the current favorable hiring environment for Georgians.”